Jessica Vones Named Director of Philanthropic Services at Community Foundation of Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Vones has been named Director of Philanthropic Services at the Community Foundation of Broward. Her focus is on creating and expanding charitable funds and endowments at the Community Foundation by building partnerships with individuals, families and organizations. She works closely with Kelly Marmol, Vice President of Philanthropic Services at the Community Foundation.

Vones also works with professional advisors, including financial advisors, accountants and attorneys, as they craft philanthropy plans to achieve their clients' charitable goals. She also supports members of the Legacy Society of the Community Foundation of Broward. They are individuals who have designated the Community Foundation as the recipient of a portion of their estates.

Vones brings more than a decade of experience in nonprofit development to her new role. She was with Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center, Fort Lauderdale, for more than eight years, including more than six years as its Director of Development. Most recently, she was Director of Major Gifts for Broward Health Foundation. She began her career as Community Relations Coordinator for the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

Vones is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism, with a concentration in Event Management and a minor in Business Administration. She is a native of Broward County and attended Western High School.

"I look forward to connecting with all of our wonderful fundholders," said Vones. "As a Mom of two young kids, I'm especially grateful to everyone who contributes and gives back for the next generation to enjoy Broward County."

"We are extremely pleased with the contributions Jessica Vones is already making to shape the philanthropic future of Broward County," said Kelly Marmol, Vice President of Philanthropic Services. "We look forward to working with her on behalf of fundholders and Legacy Society members at the Community Foundation of Broward."

About the Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward partners with families, individuals and organizations to create personalized charitable funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 532 charitable funds represent more than $287 million in assets, distributing more than $190 million in grants over the past 40 years. The Community Foundation transforms our community through focused leadership that fosters collaboration, builds endowment, advances equity and connects people who care to causes that matter. The Foundation empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and to BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org

