Jessica Zall Joins Percent as Managing Director, Head of Marketing

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Percent, the capital markets platform transforming a multi-trillion-dollar lending industry, announces Jessica Zall has joined the company as Managing Director, Head of Marketing. With a history of leading high-performing teams and delivering transformational growth marketing strategies, Jessica is a key addition to Percent's executive leadership team as it enters a new phase of expansion.

In her role, Jessica will focus on building and continuously optimizing the company's overall marketing and brand strategy, with a relentless focus on communicating Percent's value to the market to drive growth.

"Jessica's deep expertise in marketing financial technology brands will be the difference maker that helps catapult Percent into our next stage of growth," says Nelson Chu, Founder and CEO of Percent. "Her proven track record of building brands and high-performing teams to drive revenue through multi-faceted marketing strategies will be a key asset to our future success."

Prior to joining Percent, Jessica served for more than two years as Senior Vice President, Global Head Of Marketing & Communications at fintech SaaS platform Capitolis. In this role, she spearheaded the buildout of marketing and brand strategy, helping to lead the company through a $90 million Series C funding round. An accomplished and award-winning twenty-year market veteran, Jessica also brings extensive experience developing and leading marketing efforts and growing high-performing teams at fast-paced start-ups including Reval, FundQuest, and Envestnet, and at larger enterprises including Refinitiv, Thomson Reuters, J.P. Morgan, and BNP Paribas.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the passionate team at Percent," says Jessica Zall, Managing Director, Head of Marketing of Percent. "Like Nelson, I believe in the power of Percent to fundamentally disrupt and transform not just the private lending landscape, but that of private finance as a whole with our unique one-stop solution. I truly look forward to building a world-class brand and marketing team that ultimately becomes synonymous with private capital."

Percent's innovative solutions are leading the industry forward and, for the first time, streamlining the multi-trillion-dollar non-bank lending space. The company is poised for further rapid growth after raising $12.5 million in Series A funding this past April in a round co-led by White Star Capital and B Capital Group. Founded in 2018, the capital markets infrastructure provider recently launched Sync, a comprehensive, first-of-its-kind software and services suite for specialty finance companies. Since launch, the company has powered more than $600 million in transaction volume across its platforms.

About Percent

Percent is a global leader in financial infrastructure solutions. Founded in 2018, the company leverages proprietary technologies, integrations, and data to bring first-of-its-kind transparency and efficiency to lenders and credit transactions. Percent's innovative ecosystem enables lenders of any size to raise the most flexible debt capital at a low cost through dynamic market pricing and standardized terms. To date, its platforms have powered more than $600 million in transaction volume in a multi-trillion-dollar lending market.

