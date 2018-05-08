Jessie Banhazl of Green City Growers Featured Speaker at 12th Annual Living Future unConference

The unConference, which ran from May 1-4, featured a robust agenda of workshops, networking opportunities and celebration of Authenticity + Action. Jessie's featured presentation, "Urban Farming In Practice: An Overview Of Successful Projects And Approaches," hit the stage on Friday, May 4 at the Portland Convention center and was well received by the assembled industry experts.

"It was a great experience to be around so many professionals from the design and architecture community dedicated to building a more sustainable future. Living Future Institute facilitates action through this annual conference, and I am so grateful we were included," says Jessie Banhazl, CEO and Founder of GCG. "To have urban agriculture featured in an event of this caliber was incredibly rewarding."

For more information, visit http://2018.livingfutureunconference.org/

About Green City Growers

Green City Growers, the premier urban farming company in the Northeast, envisions a world where rooftops and vacant lots become common and productive places to grow food – an agricultural revolution for a healthier nation. GCG works with corporate clients, retailers, property management companies and residential properties to install and maintain attractive edible landscapes. Farming sites range from small residential and commercial locations, to in-ground production farms, to the rooftop farms at Whole Foods Lynnfield and Fenway Farms the home of the Red Sox, Fenway Park. www.greencitygrowers.com

About the International Living Future Institute

The International Living Future Institute is a hub for visionary programs. The Institute offers global strategies for lasting sustainability, partnering with local communities to create grounded and relevant solutions, including green building and infrastructure solutions on scales ranging from single room renovations to neighborhoods or whole cities. The Institute administers the Living Building Challenge, the environment's most rigorous and ambitious performance standard. It is the parent organization for Cascadia Green Building Council, a chapter of both the United States and Canada Green Building Councils that serves Alaska, British Columbia, Washington and Oregon. It is also home to Ecotone Publishing, a unique publishing house dedicated to telling the story of the green building movement's pioneering thinkers and practitioners.

CONTACT: marketing@greencitygrowers.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jessie-banhazl-of-green-city-growers-featured-speaker-at-12th-annual-living-future-unconference-300644624.html

SOURCE Green City Growers

Related Links

http://www.greencitygrowers.com

