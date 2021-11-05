Jessie Davis Releases New Music Video for "Never Have I Ever," Available Now

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, singer / songwriter Jessie Davis releases the moving music video for her new single, "Never Have I Ever."

The song and video aim to raise awareness around domestic abuse, rooted in Jessie's own journey of empowering herself to escape a violent relationship. Proceeds of streams and downloads will benefit the North Brooklyn Coalition Against Family Violence.

Jessie Davis Jessie Davis in the music video for her new single "Never Have I Ever"

WATCH "NEVER HAVE I EVER" HERE.

An accomplished vocalist, Jessie Davis wrote and composed "Never Have I Ever," and collaborated on production with LA-based producer Juny Mag with additional vocal arrangements by Rachel Cato. Davis is also curating "Power to the Peaceful: RESILIENCE," a collaborative mural project and mini music festival in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and presented in partnership with the North Brooklyn Coalition, the Laundromat Project, and New York City Artist Corp. The mural unveiling festivities will coincide with the release of "Never Have I Ever."

About "Never Have I Ever"

"We came up with the concept of the video to reflect what happens when you lose yourself in a relationship, survive something violent and traumatic, then work through the stages of grief and transform it into something beautiful. With the song and the video, my hope is to raise awareness around abuse and domestic violence, and to normalize the conversation, so folks can recognize abusive behavior and end cycles of violence. We are also working to change the narrative that is limiting to survivors; to acknowledge and celebrate our strength and resilience! For anyone feeling trapped, there are resources out there, and I'm proud to support organizations that can help us all feel less alone." — Jessie Davis

About Jessie Davis

Jessie Davis is a singer, songwriter, pianist, producer, cultural ambassador and educator committed to finding healing and connection through art. She's also an accomplished DJ, working under the name "DJ Nebraska." She's been touring extensively for the past five years throughout the US, Europe, and Latin America. From the Best Buy Theater in NYC and the Untold Festival in Romania to headlining LoopFest in Oregon, Davis brings the heat from the NYC underground to spaces around the world. Her music has appeared in films and TV, including "CSI LA," HBO's "The George Lopez Special," and more.

