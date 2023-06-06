JESSIE JAMES DECKER RETURNS TO MIAMI SWIM WEEK JUNE 2023 TO PRESENT HER NEXT KITTENISH SWIM COLLECTION

The live runway show will be staged at the official PARAISO Miami Beach fashion pavilion on June 9, 2023 and will be available to customers online the same day.

MIAMI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful launch last year as one of Miami Swim Week's hottest fashion shows, Jessie James Decker will return to Miami Swim Week to present the latest collection of swimwear and accessories from her Kittenish apparel brand at PARAISO Miami Beach (a.k.a. Swim Fashion Week®), the world's largest marketing event for the Swimwear and Resort Wear industry on June 9, 2023, at 6:00 pm.

The country singer, songwriter, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle entrepreneur, and a New York Times bestselling author, Jessie James Decker will take advantage of Paraiso Miami Swim Week's move a month earlier to June.

"Kittenish is about being playful, fun, flirty, and sassy, and this swim collection displays just that," states Jessie James Decker. This year she came to the design team with a unique vision of combining her love for a European aesthetic with her identity as a southern babe to create her best swim collection yet! Jessie captured this aesthetic by carefully selecting romantic shades of red, vibrant greens, and a mix of warm neutrals. Jessie loves traveling abroad and the romantic, sexy appeal of Italy and the Mediterranean coast so the collection keeps it spicy with subtle hints of Mediterranean prints, animal inspired prints, and textured fabrics to give this collection that flirty Kittenish touch.

Jessie and the Kittenish team are proud to say that we kept mama Earth in mind as we sourced eco-friendly fabrics to create several of the suits in this collection. They are also proud of keeping functionality and versatility between styles as a top priority.

Helping to bring the popular brand style to the runway will be a showcase of the top fashion influencers from ZOOZ Group Talent including Cindy Prado (@cindyprado - 2.7M followers), Alexa Collins (@alexacollins - 2.4M followers), Cydney Moreau (@cydrrose - 1.3M Followers), Mariana Morais (@maarebeaar – 1M followers), Angela Babicz (@angelababicz - 612K followers), Skyler Simpson (@skylersimpson - 873K Followers), Kyra Green (@kyra212green - 401K Followers), Tori Green (@Tori212green - 401K Followers), Leidy Amelia (@leidy.amelia - 414K followers), Justine Ndiba (@justinejoy312 - 485K followers), and Jilissa (@Jilissa – 1.8M followers), amongst other models and talent expected to walk.

Sponsor partners including Zooz Group, Virgin Voyages, and AminoLean Energy Drink will help round out the promotions and gifting as one of the must attend events. Additionally, The Miami Edition hotel will serve as the after-party host location serving Blue Ice Vodka cocktails.

Further information about the PARAISO Miami Beach schedule can be viewed at https://www.paraisomiamibeach.com.

