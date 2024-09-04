Jessie Krafft Named CEO of CAF America

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAF America Board of Directors announced that Jessie Krafft has been appointed CAF America's President and CEO, effective September 1. Krafft has served as Interim CEO since January 2024. Krafft first joined CAF America in 2011 and has played a critical role in the organization's success over the past 13 years, supporting growth in annual charitable contributions from $25 million annually to over $900 million.

"The Board of Directors is pleased to formally welcome Jessie Krafft as President and CEO of CAF America. Jessie has played a pivotal role in CAF America's extraordinary growth over the past decade, both in growing philanthropic contributions for charitable causes around the world and in creating and managing the infrastructure necessary to serve those constituencies," said Char Mollison, Chair of the CAF America Board of Directors. "As CEO, Jessie will bring to bear her expertise in cross-border philanthropy, her role in donor education and cultivation of partnerships, and her collaborative and inclusive leadership style as she continues to grow and shape the organization."

Last year, CAF America distributed charitable grants to over 4,800 organizations in 110 countries. Their industry-leading due diligence protocols and commitment to regulatory compliance facilitates efficient, impactful international grantmaking, allowing donors to give anywhere safely.

"I am truly humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead CAF America through its next stage of evolution," said Krafft. "My 13-year tenure at CAF America has been fueled by the incredible, passionate team that I have the privilege of working with every day. Each year, we have the privilege of seeing the thousands of stories of charitable impact, large and small, that our work enables around the world. I am endlessly inspired by that global impact and am eager to continue and build upon our work with both donors and charity partners."

CAF America is part of Charities Aid Foundation, a group of charitable organizations in the U.K. and North America that work with corporate and individual donors to ensure their giving is impactful and provide strategic support to help charities.

"I am delighted to welcome Jessie as CEO of CAF America," said Neil Heslop OBE, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation. "Since joining in 2011, Jessie has played a leading role in CAF America's growth and excelled in many roles. Jessie is absolutely committed to supporting donors and charities around the world that our organization exists to serve, and we are excited for her to lead CAF America's next phase of development."

Learn more about Jesse Krafft at cafamerica.org.

About CAF America

Charities Aid Foundation America (CAF America) works with philanthropists looking to support charitable organizations around the world by providing the infrastructure necessary for high-quality, regulatory-compliant grantmaking and maintaining a worldwide network of fully vetted charity partners.

Media Contact

Meg Roberts

[email protected]

202-793-CAFA (2232)

SOURCE CAF America