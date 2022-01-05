Jessie Lamus' new book "Espíritu Santo hoy" shares a faith-strengthening read that makes one see and believe in the Spirit of God

Before ascending to heaven, the Lord Jesus gave a promise to his disciples 'You will not be alone, my Father will send you the Comforter, the Holy Spirit who will always be with you, and in you' (Jn. 14: 16-17). Holy Spirit today is a book for our days, which shows us the fulfillment of this promise, and leads us to understand the reality of the existence of the Spirit of God, and of his current intervention in the lives of human beings in a personal way, as an instructor, guide, friend, comforter, counselor, giving us his power, helping us even in the simplest things of daily life, and leading us to supernatural experiences based on his presence, his intimate company, his great love and power."

Published by Page Publishing, Jessie Lamus' well-written manuscript will open the eyes of every believer, encourage them to listen to God, and let them understand what heeding His call means for one's life.

Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "Espíritu Santo hoy" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

