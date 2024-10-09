Jessie Murph to Headline Concert Aimed at Turning Out Community College Student Voters Ahead of Vote Early Day

Despite recent gains, community colleges – whose students accounted for roughly one-third of U.S. postsecondary students in 2020 – saw a national voting rate nearly 10 percentage points lower than four-year universities in the last presidential election. In an effort to close this voting gap, Levi's® and SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios (MTV) partnered with the Students Learn Students Vote (SLSV) Coalition, the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN), and Good Trouble Collaborative to launch the non-partisan Community College Concert Competition.

"I'm so excited to join the Community College Concert Competition and support such an important cause. Can't wait to see everyone at the show!" said Jessie Murph.

Community colleges had a five-month window, between April and September, to host qualified voter engagement events and submit the nonpartisan democratic engagement plans necessary to be entered for a chance to win the on-campus concert. Specific requirements to enter the competition included:

Signing up for Campus Takeover , a nationwide effort to mobilize students around elections, and committing to celebrating National Voter Registration Day AND at least one other Civic Holiday.

, a nationwide effort to mobilize students around elections, and committing to celebrating National Voter Registration Day AND at least one other Civic Holiday. Joining the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge and submitting a 2024 nonpartisan democratic engagement action plan .

"Voting is one of the most powerful ways to make your voice heard and help shape the future of the community. ACC is committed to providing nonpartisan resources to support the community in participating in decisions that impact our lives. Every voice matters," said Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, ACC Chancellor. "It is an honor to be selected as the winner of this concert. It celebrates the spirit of bringing together voices to create something remarkable."

"We are so grateful to Jessie for lending her time and voice to help increase voter engagement on community college campuses. As part of a broader campaign to reach a critical but often forgotten demographic of young voters, this concert is a key piece of the Community College Commitment's effort to ensure that as many Americans as possible are empowered to take part in our democracy through their voice and their vote," said Alexis Bechtol, Director of Community Affairs, Levi Strauss & Co.

"We're honored to be working with Jessie Murph again so soon after her electrifying 2024 VMAs performance. As a committed voter, Jessie is an inspiration to thousands of young people who are going to the polls this year to make their voices heard," said Vaughan Bagley, Director of Social Impact for SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios. "Austin Community College students put in significant work to win this competition, and we know they are so excited to welcome Jessie to their community and celebrate the importance of early voting together. The countdown to October 24th has officially begun!"

"We're seeing the power of pop culture in the democratic process in 2024," said Laurie Spivak, Executive Director of Good Trouble Collaborative. "The Concert Competition inspired civic engagement on community college campuses nationwide and will help to turnout young, diverse, and under-represented student voters."

"More community colleges have engaged in our programs this year than in any year since our founding in 2016, thanks in large part to the Community College Concert Competition and the support provided through the Community College Commitment," said SLSV Coalition Co-founder and Executive Director Clarissa Unger. "We couldn't be prouder to support more than 150 community colleges and hundreds more universities throughout the country as they celebrate and encourage democratic participation."

"Nearly 150 community colleges are ALL IN to vote, and we're so proud of the ways these schools showed up in the Community College Concert Competition, including Challenge winner and ALL IN campus Austin Community College District. We're excited to continue celebrating the essential work of community colleges dedicated to registering and turning out voters by taking this momentum from the stage to the ballot box this November," said Jen Domagal-Goldman, Executive Director of ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

"Community college students across the country represent a core part of FLOOD Magazine's readership, and this is a perfect opportunity to engage them in a meaningful way around the importance of voting and voter registration. MTV and Levi's are incredible partners to join forces with on a unique and fun initiative to inspire civic engagement with an important part of our country's present and future," said Randy Bookasta, FLOOD Publisher and Editor in Chief.

The concert, hosted in partnership with Austin Community College District, will be fully funded by Levi's® and MTV. The other institutions that entered the competition have the chance to win additional exciting events in support of their nonpartisan student voter engagement efforts. Learn more about the concert competition here .

About Jessie Murph

20-year-old powerhouse vocalist and songwriter Jessie Murph has been having an incredible year following the release of her highly anticipated debut album That Aint No Man It's the Devil – which dropped in September and featured the single "Someone In This Room," a collab with Bailey Zimmerman. Continuing to dominate the road in 2024, her global headline run this year sold over 85,000 tickets and saw her grace the bills of major festivals over the summer, including Governor's Ball, Boston Calling, BottleRock, and more. Jessie's home state festival, Hangout, also invited her back to perform for the second year in a row. In support of her upcoming album, Jessie has revealed the dates for the 2nd leg of her 'In the Sticks' North American headline tour, presented by Poshmark x Future is Female. Jessie will wrap the tour with a special arena headline show, Live For One Night Von Braun Center, in her hometown of Huntsville, Alabama on November 23.

Jessie's collaborations this year have also heated up the charts. Earlier this month, Jessie, who was featured as MTV's PUSH artist in January, released the much-anticipated collaboration "Dirty" with multi platinum chart-topping vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims, listen HERE . She recently joined forces with multi platinum country outlaw Koe Wetzel on the buzzing smash "High Road,"marking their highest debut yet on the Billboard Hot 100 at #29. While Jessie's blockbuster anthem "Wild Ones" with Jelly Roll has reached RIAA-Platinum status, and scored Jessie two nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards including Best Pop Collaboration for "Wild Ones" and Best PUSH Artist.

Jessie's debut album That Aint No Man It's the Devil was released on September 6th. Listen here: https://jessiemurph.lnk.to/tanmttd

About the Levi's® brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.com.

About SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment including SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network among others – and, its Studios arm which produces 120+ series annually, including some of today's biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few. MTVE uses its reach for social impact, spearheading broad change-driven coalitions through its Mental Health is Health and youth voter access initiatives.

About the Students Learn Students Vote Coalition

Comprised of a diverse group of more than 300 local, state, national, and student nonpartisan organizations, the Students Learn Students Vote (SLSV) Coalition is the national hub and largest nonpartisan network in the United States dedicated to increasing college student voter participation and democratic engagement. We believe every college student deserves easy and equal access to participate in every election, facilitated and encouraged by their institutions of higher education. Through the Campus Takeover program, the SLSV Coalition has facilitated annual nonpartisan voting-focused celebrations on National Voter Registration Day, National Voter Education Week, and Vote Early Day on more than 1,200 college campuses nationwide.

About Good Trouble Collaborative

Good Trouble Collaborative's (GTC) mission is to inspire and drive unprecedented youth civic engagement and voter turnout to ensure diverse voices from the next generation have a seat at the table in shaping an equitable future for ALL Americans - no matter race, religion, gender, ethnicity, or ability. GTC believes in the power of bridging creativity and action to deliver real world impact. Good Trouble is a sponsored program of the Social Impact Fund, 501(c)3.

About ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Through an intentionally-designed program that provides structure, support, and recognition, ALL IN works to improve civic learning, political engagement, and voter participation on more than 1,000 campuses nationwide. ALL IN believes higher education should play a role in developing an active and informed citizenry by educating students, motivating them to engage in American democracy, and instilling the value of lifelong participation. ALL IN is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more here .

About ACC

Austin Community College District celebrates 50 years of service in 2023. ACC is a nationally recognized two-year college serving Central Texas. The college is focused on student success and building brighter futures through upward mobility. Through collaborative partnerships and innovative learning programs, ACC provides affordable, flexible pathways to help everyone reach their education goals, learn new job skills, or advance their career. The college enrolls more than 70,000 students annually.

SOURCE SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios

