Jessie Scelzi Joins REALLY as Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Really Communications

19 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

Former CCO at The Zebra will Spearhead Operations & Revenue at REALLY, the premier wireless cell phone service 

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REALLY, the Austin-based telecom company building a decentralized and community-powered wireless network & phone service, proudly announces the appointment of Jessie Scelzi as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this crucial executive role, Scelzi will be instrumental in translating REALLY's vision into reality, overseeing strategy execution, driving overall monetization initiatives, and establishing internal operations to facilitate accelerated growth.

Scelzi, a seasoned leader with over a decade of experience building online consumer marketplaces, brings a wealth of expertise to REALLY. Formerly the Chief Commercial Officer at The Zebra, the number one most visited insurance comparison site in the US, Scelzi joined Adam when the company was at $4M ARR and helped scale it to over $100M by Series D, achieving a remarkable $1B valuation. Known for her passion for inclusive leadership, Scelzi led the rollout of one of the industry's most progressive parental leave programs during her tenure at The Zebra. Additionally, she was an executive sponsor of Shebras, the ERG founded for supporting women in the workplace.

"I'm excited to be bringing the band back together with Adam, and to be joining such an impressive and inspiring team. Adam's commitment to innovation and making waves in challenging industries has always inspired me. REALLY's mission, dynamic leadership, the chance to reunite with former colleagues, and the chance to be part of something with the power to make a significant community and global impact made joining the team a no brainer for me. I'm so excited to have this opportunity to play a role in bringing this extraordinary vision to life alongside Adam and the stellar team at REALLY."

REALLY is bringing the sharing economy to mobile phone service by paying individuals and businesses to "host" small cell radios on their roof or balcony. The company recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with T-Mobile which will allow for REALLY customers to use the T-Mobile network when not in a REALLY coverage area. The company raised an $18M seed round, the largest in the telecom industry to date, and plans to launch the phone service in 2024.

"Jessie has a unique ability to take big ideas and chaos that comes with a high-growth startup and turn them into pure operational magic. She made a huge impact during a critical time at The Zebra, and I feel really fortunate to get to build something with her again. A players attract more A players, and Jessie will do just that" shared Adam Lyons, Founder and CEO of REALLY. "We are passionate about building an elite wireless service that provides the best coverage, keeps our customers' data safe, and is powered by the community. Jessie is joining the team at a crucial time, and I can't wait to see what we accomplish with her expertise."

About REALLY:
Founded in 2022, REALLY, the nation's first DeWi™ mobile network operator, is paving the way for a new era of community-driven mobile ecosystems. By harnessing the latest infrastructure and technology breakthroughs, REALLY will offer consumers more choice, security, privacy, speed and coverage. REALLY's $18M seed round marks the largest telecommunications seed round in U.S. history.

SOURCE Really Communications

Also from this source

REALLY Joins Forces with T-Mobile to Bring Sharing Economy to Telecom

REALLY today announced its new wholesale relationship with T-Mobile, enabling REALLY to accelerate its nationwide availability. REALLY is advancing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.