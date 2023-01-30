JessiLove Launches First Cannabis Financial Assistance Program in Maryland

Non-Profit Provides Patients with Subsidized Access to Medical Marijuana.

FREDRICK, Md., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessilove.org is excited to announce the launch of its pilot program, which will provide subsidized access to medical marijuana for residents experiencing financial hardship in Maryland. The 501 (c)(3) non-profit is the first of its kind in the state and aims to demonstrate an innovative donor model which provides equitable access to vital medication, which may otherwise be cost prohibitive. The pilot program is in partnership with KIP Dispensary, located in Baltimore County, Maryland. KIP Dispensary will facilitate the purchase and dispensing of vital medication with funding provided through Jessilove.org.

The non-profit will officially launch its program on February 16, 2023, at KIP Dispensary in Cockeysville, MD. Taking place from 2 to 7pm, qualified participants will have the opportunity to receive voucher funds for medical cannabis, which are redeemable at KIP. Those interested in participating in the pilot program for JessiLove must pre-register by emailing [email protected].

The JessiLove pilot program was made possible through generous donations made by W.A. Read Knox and the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. The non-profit has also partnered with Gateway Healthcare Services to provide discounted and subsidized Medical Cannabis evaluations, registrations, and certifications.

The goals of this pilot program:

Reach underserved populations and provide medical cannabis subsidies to those who otherwise would not be able to afford this treatment.

Demonstrate Jessilove's innovative donor model that provides equitable access to vital medication.

Provide future Donors a "proof of concept" video to highlight the mutual benefits of becoming a sustaining donor.

For more information, visit Jessilove.org or email [email protected].

