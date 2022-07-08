Jest Paint Launches New Modern Website

PORTAGE, Mich., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When one thinks about face painting, does it bring back childhood memories of getting a little heart or flower on their face, or turning into a fantasy cat, superhero, or monster? Kids, teenagers, and adults know that face painting is a perfect way to liven up any event! But where does all of that colorful face paint come from? Who supplies those talented artists with rainbow cakes , glitter, brushes, sponges, and gems?! It is likely that they got their face paint supplies from Jest Paint.

Jest Paint's New Homepage. Jest Paint's Recent Features

Founder, Anna Wilinski was teaching the art of face painting and selling face paint and balloon supplies at Clown Conventions for 8 years prior to the launch of JestPaint.com in 2009. On June 25th 2022, Santiago (Anna's husband and co-owner of Jest Paint) published the newest version of their online face paint store. Anna and Santiago make sure that navigation is fast and easy. Visitors will find face paint categories ranging from shopping by brand, style, color, and size. Jest Paint organizes their face paint brushes by size and shape and their face paints and glitter in rainbow order. Each product has an in-depth description that goes over the application, removal, and what it is best for.

On the home page, visitors can see newly released face paint and body art products , and they can find the best-selling, highest-rated face painting and body painting products . Visitors can find just what they need via the top menu, where every face paint supply they carry is categorized. Visitors can also use the search bar to find exactly what they need, plus they can search for blog posts on tons of face painting topics! Interested in starting a face painting business , just put that in the search bar. Need new design ideas for frozen princess crowns ? Just enter frozen in the search bar! Looking for a rainbow cake with shades of green? Type in green gradient . Looking to compare all of the face paint brands or brushes that Jest Paint carries? Search brand comparison guide or brush guide .

There is also a Blowout Sales Page for great deals!

