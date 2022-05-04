Jest Paint Releases Tons of New Face Painting Ideas

PORTAGE, Mich., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for face painting ideas? At Jest Paint, face painters will find tons of ideas on how to face paint! Anna Wilinski and Santiago Massano have written 36 articles with Face Painting Tips and Ideas, 30 blog posts on Face Painting Tutorials and New Products, and 13 blog posts with ideas on How to Run a Face Paint Business. These free ideas will help face painters learn how to face paint for a one-time party or festival, and they can assist face painters in the adventure of starting their own face painting company if they so wish!

Face painting has evolved from simple hearts and stars to a significant art form of intricate eye masks, whole face animals, and fabulous body art designs! If face painters want to learn to face paint, visit Jest Paint's Blog and read their free posts full of design ideas with detailed tips and tricks to painting like a professional.

These blog posts are full of step-by-step design ideas to learn at home, including demo videos, GIFS, and photos step by step showing ideas on how to apply products and create pretty, cool, and scary designs! See Face Paint Ideas - 20 Quick and Easy DIY Face Paint Ideas for Kids and Adults now!

The ideas are endless with face painting, but learning how to execute them is invaluable! Jest Paint's team and guest artists have over 50 years of face painting experience and can turn simple ideas into beautiful face paint designs.

Face painters will find mermaid, unicorn, tribal, Halloween, butterfly, cat, monster, race car, fairy, princess, frozen, superhero, St. Patrick's Day, Christmas, sports, and even waterproof face paint ideas! They will give face painters ideas on using glitter and stencils to enhance their face painting. Face painters will find many ideas on how to face paint with split cakes/rainbow cakes using the 1 stroke method, allowing for faster and more impressive face painting designs.

Need any ideas on what face painting supplies to buy? Face painters will find face painting charts comparing all the brands of face paints that they carry to help you pick the best ones for each face painter! If face painters have no idea where to start, they can learn about building a beginner to ultimate face painting kit to be able to paint the most famous face paint design requests.

