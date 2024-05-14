'JESUS: A DEAF MISSIONS FILM' TO MAKE HISTORY THIS SUMMER

Groundbreaking Narrative of Jesus Entirely in American Sign Language Hits Select Theaters Nationwide Beginning June 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deaf Missions and Iconic Events Releasing announces the release of the first-ever ASL adaptation for the silver screen, JESUS: a Deaf Missions film. Experience the story of Jesus and his ministry on Earth presented as a feature film entirely in American Sign Language in select theaters beginning June 20, 2024—a historic first for Deaf audiences.

"I'm excited to see how the Deaf audience responds to this film," shares director Joseph D. Josselyn. "They can finally watch a movie about Jesus without any language barriers and become fully immersed in it with their heart language!"

Deaf Missions , a ministry dedicated to communicating the Gospel of Jesus with Deaf people through their heart language, culture and identity, has partnered with GUM Vision Studio, along with numerous ministries and generous donors to bring JESUS: a Deaf Missions film to theaters.

JESUS: a Deaf Missions film aptly tagged "For Deaf by Deaf" is brought to life by Joseph D. Josselyn, a Deaf producer and director from Deaf Missions, and Michael Davis, a Deaf producer at GUM Vision Studio. The film will include English subtitles and a soundtrack.

"It was incredibly important to us to partner with Deaf actors and Deaf professionals to bring this story to life for the Deaf audience," said executive producer and CEO of Deaf Missions Chad Entinger. "The Deaf community is one of the largest unreached people groups in the world, so we are praying that God will use this movie to ignite a movement of healing and heart change in the Deaf community."

SYNOPSIS: For the first time in history, a Deaf audience will have the unique opportunity to experience the story of Jesus presented as a feature film entirely in American Sign Language. JESUS: a Deaf Missions film will take you on a journey with Jesus and his disciples. Witness His miracles, His transformative power, and His challenges to the religious elite in a time of high tension under Roman rule in Judea. The Jews were anticipating a Messiah, but Jesus was not what they expected. What the religious leaders orchestrated to be Jesus' end instead changed the world forever. Immerse yourself in Jesus' love as He offers hope, forgiveness, and eternal life. Don't miss this historic film—produced for Deaf by Deaf—with a cast fluent in American Sign Language. Deaf producer/director Joseph D. Josselyn (of Deaf Missions) and Deaf producer Michael Davis (of GUM Vision Studio) bring the movie to life for Deaf audiences. The film includes a soundtrack and English subtitles.

About Deaf Missions:

Founded in 1970, Deaf Missions is an international Christian ministry dedicated to clearly communicating the Gospel of Jesus with Deaf people through their heart language, culture, and identity. Deaf Missions serves people in more than 100 countries and 60 denominations, while keeping its focus narrow: creating epic video content in sign language, encouraging the development of Gospel communities, and equipping Deaf leaders by providing access to resources and training in their heart language. In 2020, Deaf Missions completed the first full translation of the Bible in any sign language: the ASLV (American Sign Language Version of the Bible). In 2024, Deaf Missions releases "JESUS" in theaters—a feature film entirely in American Sign Language. It was based on an 8-minute short entitled "Uncondemned" that the ministry created as a proof of concept. The ministry's previous productions include the syndicated children's television series "Dr. Wonder's Workshop," "Finger Food Cafe," and other children's videos. They have also produced numerous short ASL-storytelling features. Deaf Missions' first feature-length film was based on the book of Job.

About Iconic Events Releasing:

Iconic Events Releasing is reinventing event cinema - focusing on bringing fans closer to the content that they love. Offering a variety of one-of-a-kind live and captured entertainment events in movie theaters nationwide, Iconic Events Releasing creates unique experiences by taking audiences behind the scenes and offering intriguing extras, audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Theatrical releases range from live sports (UFC Live) to classic anime (AX Cinema Nights) to music (David Bryne, David Bowie), documentaries (The Lost Weekend), horror films (Terrifier Franchise) and faith focused features (God of Heaven and Earth). The Iconic Events Releasing's team is comprised of industry experts with over 80+ years of content acquisition, distribution and marketing, publicity and sponsorship experience.

