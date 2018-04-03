Jesus and Muhammad--Their Messages Straight-up in a New 5-star Book from Rising Myrrh Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide, Islam is the fastest growing religion, and Christianity is the largest. People want to make sense of these faiths: now readers can answer their questions.

"To avoid getting mired in interpretations and misconceptions, you go to the sources," author Louis St Michael says.

Jesus and Muhammad, Their Messages: Side-by-Side

The content speaks for itself:

A one-stop reference for people of any or no faith to compare the Bible and Qur'an messages of Jesus vs. Muhammad.

What Muslims and Christians learn about love, homosexuality and lifestyle. Persecution, retaliation, war and peace. Prophet or Messiah? Miracles. End times.

Life and religion histories

"As a convert to Islam, . . . I appreciate that the author seems to be neutral in his overall viewpoint. . . . I have not seen another book written in such a straightforward and simple way. . . . I highly recommend."

— Christi Lyle-Rasheed for Manhattan Book Review HHHHH

"An honest quest for the truth." — Romuald Dzemo

"Provokes serious reflection. A great gift for humanity." — Christian Sia

"Crisp and engaging." — Gisela Dixon

"A great book in the area of philosophy and spirituality." — Divine Zape

"Almost a marvel. Useful in any conversation on the topic." — Jamie Michele

All HHHHH for Readers' Favorite

"Relying upon the texts to speak for themselves, St. Michael has provided us with the essential messages of both religions." — David Cook, Ph.D., assistant professor of religious studies specializing in Islam at Rice University, author of Understanding Jihad

"Such a lucid and unbiased record of the points of commonality and disagreement between Jesus and Muhammad is sure to be educational. And the entire book is scrupulously sourced, adding to the general air of transparency and scholarly rigor. . . . An exhaustive compilation of immense theological value, especially as a prologue to future study."— Kirkus Reviews

"An interesting, useful and new approach to the comparative study of Christianity and Islam." — Dr. William Neidinger, archaeologist, historian and author associated with the Texas Foundation for Archaeological & Historical Research

"Is the God of Islam the same God of Christianity? I highly recommend this book to anyone who wants to understand the core ideas of these two religions."

— Daniel Janosik, Ph.D., adjunct professor of Islamic Studies at Southern Evangelical Seminary, author of John of Damascus, First Apologist to the Muslims

"This groundbreaking work provides a reference for those seeking to quickly compare Jesus' and Muhammad's approaches. St Michael makes it easy."

— Fr. Panayiotis Papageorgiou, Ph.D., translator of John Chrysostom: Homilies on Romans

"Jesus and Muhammad"

Their Messages, Side-by-Side

