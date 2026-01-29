JESUS CALLING BRAND SURPASSES 50 MILLION COPIES AS THE DEVOTIONAL BECOMES A GLOBAL FIXTURE OF SPIRITUAL PRACTICE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jesus Calling brand has crossed a major milestone few devotional titles reach. HarperCollins Christian Publishing announced that these beloved devotionals have now sold more than 50 million copies worldwide in over 35 languages, making Jesus Calling among the top-selling books of all time.

Since 2004, Sarah Young has inspired people from all walks of life with her incredibly popular book, Jesus Calling. Now, with over 50 million brand units, Sarah’s devotionals have become a daily source of peace, hope, and joy.

Written by the late author Sarah Young, the book offers short daily readings alongside Scripture. Many readers say it encourages stillness, reflection , and a personal sense of connection with God during everyday circumstances. More than 20 years since its publication in 2004, the book continues to sell millions of copies each year.

"For many people, Jesus Calling became part of a daily habit, especially during difficult or uncertain seasons," said Michael Aulisio, VP and Publisher of the Jesus Calling Brand. "Sarah wrote the book to help people feel closer to Jesus and find peace in His presence. This milestone represents the millions of lives that have found comfort and encouragement there."

Young had a background in missions work and counseling, and she described the book as an extension of her own private prayer journaling. She consistently pointed readers to the Bible as the foundation of faith, presenting Jesus Calling as a daily companion for personal devotion.

The book's audience has grown far beyond traditional religious circles. Notable figures from entertainment and public life have mentioned turning to the devotional during moments of transition or introspection, including Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Terry Bradshaw, Savannah Guthrie, Tony Dungy , and Julie Chen Moonves.

The Jesus Calling brand has since expanded into books for children and teens, themed collections , and seasonal devotionals. It has inspired a podcast with nearly 500 episodes and a television series on UP Faith & Family that explores stories of resilience and belief.

More information is available at www.JesusCalling.com .

ABOUT JESUS CALLING: Jesus Calling has sold more than 50 million units across more than 35 languages since its 2004 publication. The Jesus Calling brand includes children's devotionals, Bible storybooks, journals, seasonal books, a quarterly print and digital Jesus Calling magazine, the Jesus Calling podcast, the Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith television program, and an app available on both Apple and Android platforms. For additional information visit JesusCalling.com.

ABOUT THOMAS NELSON: Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, curriculum, and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information visit ThomasNelson.com .

