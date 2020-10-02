Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith TV Show Debuts Oct. 6 on Circle Network, Dives Deeper Into Readers' Courage, Strength and Resolve in Difficult Circumstances

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesus Calling by Sarah Young, the bestselling devotional that has surpassed 30 million units sold, will have its own TV show, Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, Thomas Nelson announced today. The first show will air on Oct. 6 on Circle Network at 8:30 p.m. EST and other viewing options are available at https://www.circleallaccess.com/watch/.

The series, based off the namesake book Jesus Calling ® (Thomas Nelson), will reveal stories of success, loss, heartbreak, and redemption from people of faith from all walks of life that will inspire and encourage viewers. Host Lauren Alaina kicks off the series with actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, followed by an A-list roster of guests including country music star Hunter Hayes, CBS sportscaster James Brown, actress and producer Rita Wilson, disco legend Gloria Gaynor, and many more.

"I was honored to be asked to host the Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith TV show," said Alaina. "There are a lot of things that are important to me in life, but Jesus is number one. There's no better compliment than someone recognizing my faith and asking me to help share God's word."

"We are so excited to have Lauren as host of Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith," said Michael Aulisio, Vice President of Marketing for the Children's & Gift Books Group at HarperCollins Christian Publishing. "Lauren's vibrancy and personal connection to the devotional made her a natural for the show. We know that viewers will be encouraged by her words and the inspirational stories they see each week."

Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith is a part of Circle's three-hour Faith Block, airing from 2 – 5 pm ET on Sundays and 8 – 11 PM ET on Tuesdays beginning in October.

"During these trying times that our world is currently facing, we at Circle are honored to be able to deliver uplifting content to hopefully inspire and encourage positivity," said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network general manager. "We couldn't be happier with the talented hosts that make up this three-hour block and look forward to sharing their messages with our audience."

Since it was first published in 2004, the Jesus Calling brand has expanded to include children's devotionals, Bible storybooks, journals, seasonal books, an app, two ECPA book of the year awards for Jesus Today and Jesus Always, a magazine, a podcast that recently exceeded five million downloads, and now a TV show. Author of Jesus Calling, Sarah Young, continues to be surprised by the ways the book has grown over the years.

"I feel very blessed to watch all of the ways that God uses Jesus Calling, even so many years after its initial publication," said author Sarah Young. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined how many people's hearts and lives it would touch. This new project with Circle TV is an avenue of reaching even more people, and I'm excited about it. Just as I pray for readers of all my books, I'll be praying for viewers of Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith."

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to showcase the Jesus Calling devotional that has touched the lives of more than 30 million people," said Laura Minchew, senior vice president and group publisher of the Children's & Gift Book Group at HarperCollins Christian Publishing. "The impact of this book is remarkable because it reaches people right where they are in such an intimate way. I think the television show will be a must-watch with some of our favorite people sharing their personal stories of hope, overcoming, pain and peace."

The Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith programming schedule - airing from Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 27 - includes:

Tuesday, October 6 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, October 11 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 1: Faith Through Adversity

Main Guest: Kristin Chenoweth, actress & singer

Guest 2: Tammie Jo Shults, heroic airline pilot

Tuesday, October 13 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, October 18 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 2: Faith to See Our Value

Main Guest: Hunter Hayes, country music star

Guest 2: Zach Williams, Christian music artist

Tuesday, October 20 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, October 25 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 3: Faith to Love Others

Main Guest: Linsey Davis, ABC news reporter

Guest 2: Mattie Jackson Selecmen, storyteller/ daughter of Alan Jackson

Tuesday, October 27 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Friday, 10/30 @ 6:00 PM ET)

Episode 4: Faith to Live Out Our Dreams

Main Guest: Kathie Lee Gifford, former TODAY host

Guest 2: Darryl Worley, country musician

Tuesday, November 3 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, November 8 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 5: Faith Through Our Darkest Moments

Main Guest: Craig Morgan, country musician

Guest 2: Chonda Pierce, Christian comedian & author

Tuesday, November 10 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, November 15 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 6: When Our Faith is Tested

Main Guest: The Beathards, NFL players/ musician brothers & their father

Guest 2: Gloria Gaynor, musician

Tuesday, November 17 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, November 22 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 7: Faith to Carry Us Through It All

Main Guest: Jay DeMarcus, country music star and member of Rascal Flatts

Guest 2: Sandi Patty, GRAMMY-winning Christian music artist

Tuesday, November 24 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, November 29 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 8: Living on a Foundation of Faith

Main Guest: James Brown, CBS sportscaster

Guest 2: Aaron Watson, Texas country music star

Tuesday, December 1 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, December 6 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 9: Faith to Never Give Up

Main Guest: Jim Kelly & Jill Kelly, former NFL player & his wife

Guest 2: Susie McEntire & Mark Eaton, country gospel music ministers

Tuesday, December 8 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, December 13 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 10: Faith to Persevere

Main Guest: Rita Wilson, actress & producer

Guest 2: Cynotia Brown, public figure

Tuesday, December 15 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, December 20 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 11: Faith to Find Our Purpose

Main Guest: Elisabeth Hasselbeck, former host of The View

Guest 2: Anthony Lucia, professional roper & TV host

Tuesday, December 22 @ 8:30 PM ET (re-airing Sunday, December 27 @ 2:00 PM ET)

Episode 12: Faith to Achieve the Impossible

Main Guests: Randy Travis & Mary Travis, country superstar & his wife

Guest 2: Charlie Daniels Tribute Feature

Check CirclePlus.com for complete programming information for Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith.

ABOUT CIRCLE: Circle Media, LLC is a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV.

For more details and to find out if Circle is available in your market, please visit www.CircleAllAccess.com.

ABOUT LAUREN ALAINA: Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina's current EP, Getting Over Him, includes six songs that feature her signature powerhouse vocals including "Run," which addresses the rat race of life we are all on, the feisty and clever "If I Was A Beer," the emboldened "Bar Back," the thought-provoking sentimental "Seen You In Your Hometown," as well as, for the first time on one of her projects, two duets including the title track "Getting Over Him" featuring Jon Pardi and the emotionally difficult "What Do You Think Of?" featuring international pop sensation Lukas Graham.

Getting Over Him and the previous Getting Good EP (March 2020) are evidence of Lauren's evolution as a songwriter and as an artist as she wrote each of the songs on both EPs. The pair of EPs follow her No. 1 smash "Road Less Traveled" from the 2017 most-streamed album of the year for a female country artist, Road Less Traveled.

Lauren's critically acclaimed sophomore album, Road Less Traveled, landed on multiple "Best Of" lists including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon, and it became the top-streamed female country album release of 2017. Praised as "full of life lessons and uplift" (PEOPLE), the collection of 12 songs all written by the young star includes Lauren's first No. 1 smash, "Road Less Traveled," "Doin' Fine," and the inspiring, "Three."

The "sassy Southerner with killer pipes" (PARADE) has shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean, and sold out her own, first-ever headlining, That Girl Was Me Tour.

Lauren has received multiple nominations for ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Radio Disney Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Awards include 2017 ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year, CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year for her "Road Less Traveled," and CMT Collaborative Video of the Year for "What Ifs," the 5x Platinum-selling No. 1 hit with childhood friend, Kane Brown.

The Georgia native has played on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including national television performances on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, TODAY, ABC's Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards and more including a performance at the White House for President Obama for a PBS special.

For more information and tour dates, please visit http://laurenalainaofficial.com/ and follow Lauren at @Lauren_Alaina on Twitter, @laurenalaina onInstagram and on Facebook. For videos go to her YouTube (@LaurenAlainaAIVEVO)





ABOUT THOMAS NELSON: Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information visit www.thomasnelson.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Thomas Nelson | Stefanie Schroeder, [email protected]

Circle | Teresa George, [email protected] & Sunshine Sachs, [email protected]

Lauren Alaina | Jessie Schmidt, [email protected] & Dixie Owen, [email protected]

SOURCE Thomas Nelson

Related Links

http://www.thomasnelson.com

