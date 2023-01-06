Jesus E. Campa, CEO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesus E. Campa, CEO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional in the Security Consulting field and for his work as Chief Executive Officer of AB Strategic Security Group LLC.

Mr. Campa received his master's degree in Criminal Justice from Phoenix University in 2012. He is currently working toward a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice and Public Service Leadership from Cappella University, to be conferred in December 2022.

Jesus E. Campa

Mr. Campa is the CEO and owner of AB Strategic Security Group LLC and has 28 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, administrator, chief of police, and state law enforcement director. According to Mr. Campa, AB Strategic Security Group provides strategic security solutions and consulting at the local, state, and federal levels and in the private sector. AB Strategic Security Group LLC is a three-division company providing security solutions. In addition, division 2 serves as an executive search firm placing police chiefs across the nation. Division 3 provides marketing, social media, and advertising research groups.

Mr. Campa is considered an expert in leadership, law enforcement, and security. He has served as a mentor for the Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy Session 10 and is a graduate of the Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy Session 8. Mr. Campa is also recognized as a community policing and 21st Century Policing expert. He is the creator of the No Colors, No Labels Initiative, the creator of the "ENOUGH End Bullying Program," the creator of the EL Paso County Anti Bullying Coalition, and the creator of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Haunted House.

Mr. Campa is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, a graduate of the FBI Command College, and a mentor at Homeland Security Leadership Command Academy. He is a published author of Unmasking Leadership (2021) and has recently contributed content to Yahoo Finance.

Mr. Campa has received the Martin Luther King Humanitarian of the Year Award in 2017, the National Sheriffs Association's Medal of Merit, and the Rotary Club Officer of the Year Award in 2005.

According to Mr. Campa, has a goal to go into the world of academia so he can change police officers' mindsets. He would also like to grow his company into a global corporation.

Mr. Campa wishes to thank his mother for his work ethic and for serving as a role model who taught him never to give up and keep moving forward.

For more information, visit www.abstrategicgroup.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who