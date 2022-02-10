Jesús Martín Peralta Hernández's new book "Memorias con Jesús" is a heartwarming piece that delves into the existence and legacy of Jesus Christ

Jesús Martín Peralta Hernández, an assistant English teacher, a certified pastry chef, a family-oriented man who is also a fervent believer of God; has completed his new book "Memorias con Jesús": a short yet history-filled work that provides answers on the queries about Jesus. It is truly a wonderful book that will widen one's understanding of His character and sacrifices.

Peralta shares, "By the grace of God, I have successfully concluded this literary work of questions and answers regarding the Man-God who marked the history of mankind.

I hope that it has been to your liking and that you have enjoyed the pedagogical journey of the content of this book.

I hope it will be useful in your personal life and your faith will be strengthened."

Published by Page Publishing, Jesús Martín Peralta Hernández's spiritually invigorating tale is a book that can be used throughout the year.

After all, it's never too much nor too late to learn more about Jesus.

Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Memorias con Jesús" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

