Jesús Zamora's New Book "Un Héroe No Deseado," A Harrowing Story Of A Woman's Struggle With An Agonizing Past That Affects Her Present And Future Circumstances

Jesús Zamora said this about his book: "Diana Miller is a young woman with aspirations in life. Well, she has the dream of becoming a great singer and actress. But those dreams are cut off by being the victim of a powerful character from the underworld, Johnny, who rapes her and leaves her for dead. Diana has survived the attack and denounces her assailant, who is jailed. Now, Diana faces a pregnancy of the man who stained her and is condemned, for the love of her mother, to bear the fruit of a rape. Over the years, Diana manages to be a great actress and sends the child, a product of that violation, to a boarding school. The past remains hidden, and time goes on. But fate causes the paths of Diana, the son, and the man who had outraged her to cross."

Published by Page Publishing, Jesús Zamora's new book Un Héroe No Deseado contains a riveting series of events that prove the power of faith, hope, and strength in the face of turmoil and anger.

Consumers who wish to understand the true meaning of resilience, acceptance, and forgiveness during moments of heartaches can purchase Un Héroe No Deseado in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091886/Jes_s_Zamora.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

