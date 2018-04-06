Jet Bridge Market Growing at a 6.11% CAGR by 2022

Get complete report on Jet Bridge Market spread across 123 pages, analyzing 5 major companies and providing Table of Content now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1438716-global-jet-bridge-market-2018-2022.html.

Commenting on the Jet Bridge Market report, an analyst said: "One trend in the market is combined jet bridge and stairs to accommodate more passengers. A320 is primarily used as narrow-body aircraft for short-haul flights. Due to the evolution and rapidly changing business models adopted by low-cost carriers, several airlines are including A321 models that offer additional 50 seats."

According to the Jet Bridge Market report, one driver in the market is construction of new airports. The airline industry is witnessing rapid growth in passenger traffic. Owing to the growing demand for air travel and to avoid congestion in the existing airports, several countries are developing new airports. A jet bridge, also known as aerobridge or passenger boarding bridge, offers a connecting path for passengers from airport/seaport terminal to the aircraft/ship entrance.

Order a copy of Global Jet Bridge Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1438716.

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global jet bridge market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Further, the report states that one challenge in the Jet Bridge market is evident human errors causing damage to jet bridge and aircraft. Aircraft damage on the ground can result due to several reasons such as aircraft collision with equipment or damage during taxing or towing. It can happen anytime during the working of airline personnel either at a maintenance facility or on the ramp.

Another related report is Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market to grow at a CAGR of 35.73% from 2018-2022. Companies are Boeing, GKN, Leonardo, Safran, UTC.

One trend in the Aircraft Engine Nacelle market is the additive manufacturing for engine component. One driver in the market are the technical advancements in existing engine and nacelle technology. The nacelle is an essential component of the engine which constitutes the aircraft propulsion system. It holds the engine components, optimizes the quantity of air flow through the engine necessary for combustion, and protects the engine from any aggression. Browse complete Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1438677-global-aircraft-engine-nacelle-market-2018-2022.html.

Explore other new reports on Automotive Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/automotive/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports