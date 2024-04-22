JET Hospitality Adds Two Wyoming Locations, Launches Boutique Hotel Brand, and Sponsors $5MM Syndicated Growth Fund

MEDICINE BOW, Wyo., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leader in Lifestyle Lodging, JET Hospitality, is poised for growth in 2024. The company has acquired two Wyoming classics—The Historic Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow, and the Park Motel in Powell. The Park Motel, and a second lodging property included in the Virginian sale, are currently under renovation to be reopened as the first two locations under the company's new boutique brand, JET MOTOR INN, coming Summer 2024. In support of bolstering growth, JET Hospitality is sponsoring JET Growth Fund LLC, a $5MM syndicated real estate fund available to Accredited Investors that will invest in new acquisitions and supporting infill development at existing locations across the Rocky Mountain Northwest.

The Historic Virginian Hotel by JET Hospitality. Welcome to JET Hospitality, the leader in lifestyle lodging.

"We are excited about the acquisition of The Historic Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow, which was once the largest hotel between Denver and Salt Lake. JET Hospitality is proud to carry on the 100+ years of ownership legacy passed on from the Scott Family," states JET Hospitality CEO, Jesse Baker. "Our Acquisition of the Park Motel in Powell will open doors and provide a launchpad for our new JET MOTOR INN concept, another JET BET speculating that an Outdoor Travel company can crossover into the boutique hotel segment and compete in markets where franchise brands are the only players. We want to take them on and show guests what it means to stay with The Leader in Lifestyle Lodging."

The Historic Virginian Hotel is considered by many to host Wyoming's oldest bar, the Shiloh Saloon, and has been a Wyoming landmark for over a century. JET Hospitality will preserve the tradition of this iconic establishment, while renovating, adding amenities, and rolling out a renewed F&B scene with multiple new concepts including a cafe, supper club, fine dining, and a Cowboy Cocktail menu. The idea is to create a living, breathing, museum-style destination concept that can be enjoyed by guests and groups from all walks of life!

JET MOTOR INN is the newest brand under the JET Hospitality flagship. This charmingly gritty label is proud to expand JET's brand of "Handshake Hospitality" throughout the Western United States. The concept is best described as a retro fab, roadside-boutique hotel brand that will focus heavily on wellness and amenities. Locations will be positioned on historic routes such as the Lincoln Highway or convenient Interstate markets along the I-80 corridor. JET MOTOR INN is catering to the working person and transient guests alike, including Contractors, Nurses, Truckers, Van-lifers, and the EV road-tripper looking for an overnight charge and a great cup of coffee in the morning. JET looks forward to partnering with the Good People of the State of Wyoming to welcome guests from around the world to visit these iconic properties while continuing to carry on traditions and preservation of the Cowboy Way.

In addition to these new acquisitions and brand launch, JET Hospitality is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of JET Growth Fund LLC, a $5MM REG D(c) Capital Raise. This fund will be the catalyst to their expansion plans, investing in existing JET locations and planting new JET MOTOR INN Flags. With a focus on strategic investments and its hedgehog-model, JET Hospitality is poised for a period of significant growth and scaling. By leveraging its expertise, resources, and the JET 360 Model, the company remains dedicated to delivering Robust, Customizable, Lifestyle lodging and experiences in amazing locations across the USA!

www.jethospitality.com

