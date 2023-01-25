JET Hospitality, Offering Lifestyle Lodging Experiences, to Kick Off Official Spring Fly Fishing Season at its Cottonwood Camp in Montana on March 1, 2023

FORT SMITH, Mont., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JET Hospitality, a pioneer in the alternative lodging segment with the mission to connect guests with the great outdoors, is pleased to announce that its Cottonwood Camp in Fort Smith, Montana will kick off the official spring fly fishing season on March 1, 2023.

Nestled along the banks of the Bighorn River at 3-Mile Landing, the 18-acre Cottonwood Camp is an ideal location for a Montana fly fishing experience. Acclaimed as one of the premier rivers for the sport, Bighorn River is a tailwater fed river with beautiful blue waters that flow northward. In addition, the river recently experienced a restoration in trout flow, resulting in its renewal to a world-class, blue ribbon trout fishery.

Peak season runs from April through October; however, the river never freezes allowing for angler action year-around. Current projections for the Bighorn River's 2023 season indicate approximately 1,000–2,000 fish per mile. This includes 10–12 inch fish, as well as an additional class of 8-inch fish, as the river returns to glory!

At Cottonwood Camp, all levels are welcome to experience fly fishing! The property is buoyed by its onsite fly shop, 3-Mile Fly & Tackle, where guests can reserve guided trips with pro anglers, drift boat rentals, shuttle services, and many other necessities including food packages with buffalo steaks, and hand curated cigars. Cottonwood also offers all-inclusive packages for guests who want to sit back, relax, and fish.

Accommodations include 14-custom cabins with full kitchens, full hookup RV-ready sites, and recently added glamping tents. Cottonwood Camp embodies a unique character and charm, with history dating back to the construction of the Yellowtail Dam and open to the public since 1981. The property backs up to 300-acres of BLM land, making it perfect for upland bird hunting and the combination of Cast & Blast! For additional recreation options, guests can experience boating on the sprawling Bighorn Canyon Lake and National Recreation area.

"The mighty Bighorn River is considered 'the world's biggest spring creek' and boasts consistent catches and a high yield of fish," said Jesse Baker, CEO of JET Hospitality. "At Cottonwood Camp, we offer guests an unparalleled experience that merges the beauty and adventure of the natural environment and local area with our welcoming accommodations. It's a special place to create incomparable memories during the 2023 fly fishing season and beyond."

"With an abundance of brown and rainbow trout, the Bighorn River is one of the best trout fishing tributaries in the world," added JET Hospitality's COO Aaron Mumford. "We are thrilled to offer exceptional fly fishing as well as additional outdoor experiences here at Cottonwood Camp and at our other resort locations across the Pacific Northwest and Western Rocky Mountain regions."

Cottonwood Camp's 2023 starting accommodation rates per night are as follows:

Private cabins: Range from $195–$325, depending on number of guests

Glamping: Spring rates ― $145 , summer rates ― $245 , sleeping up to four guests

, summer rates ― , sleeping up to four guests RV: Spring rates ― $55 , summer rates ― $75

For more information and to book a stay at Cottonwood Camp, visit https://cottonwoodcampbighorn.com/.

About JET Hospitality

JET Hospitality is a pioneer and industry leader of the emerging alternative accommodations segment. Founded in 2017, the company grew to prominence by dominating the vacation rental market and offering a unique social experience platform from its base in Seattle, Washington. Offering a variety of accommodations including bungalows, tiny homes, glamping, RV and BYO camping ― coupled with the company's "get it done" ethos and 360-degree execution model ― JET Hospitality expanded across three states to carve out a massive footprint in the Pacific Northwest and Western Rocky Mountain regions.

JET Hospitality's ability to transform defunct motels and RV parks into boutique alternative lodging resort destinations has positioned the company as an industry disruptor and a post-pandemic success story. With an in-house construction team, vertical supply chain, and impressive private capital investment approach, all phases of the company's real estate investments are optimized, resulting in maximum efficiencies and value creation. JET Hospitality lives its mission of merging "Big Outdoor Energy + Hospitality with a Heart," with a focus on giving back to the community. Current locations include Pacific Dunes Resort in Copalis Beach, Washington; Columbia Point Resort in Kettle Falls, Washington; Teton Peaks Resort in Tetonia, Idaho; Sacajawea Inn in Salmon, Idaho and Cottonwood Camp in Fort Smith, Montana. For more information, please visit Facebook, Instagram or jethospitality.com.

