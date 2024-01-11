Jet Insurance Company Announces Partnership with Trust & Will

News provided by

Jet Insurance Company

11 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

Trust & Will partners with Jet Insurance Company to provide probate surety bonds to members.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Insurance Company ("Jet"), the leading direct writer of probate bonds for estate fiduciaries, has partnered with Trust & Will, the most trusted online estate planning and settlement platform, to offer probate bonds to Trust & Will's growing business unit helping families navigate the complex probate process.

Trust & Will members gain access to Jet's probate bond experts, intuitive application process, instant quotes, and insurer-direct rates.

"Jet is excited to partner with Trust & Will. We recognized immediately that our companies share a similar vision to help fiduciaries navigate the complexities of probate with confidence using technology and expertise that also saves them time and money," said David Gonsalves, EVP of Jet.

Jet's application automates quotes for all types of probate bonds, including bonds for estates, guardianships, conservatorships, and trusts. Trust & Will members will receive streamlined underwriting and preferred pricing as part of the partnership.

"We're happy to solve this pain point for our Trust & Will members. Our probate team recognized the need for a reliable and modern probate bond source, and Jet was the perfect fit. We're excited to bring this offering to our customers," said Cody Barbo, Founder and CEO of Trust & Will.

ABOUT JET

Jet Insurance Company was founded by experienced surety executives, driven to overhaul a niche, antiquated insurance industry segment. In an industry full of go-between agents, brokers, and wholesalers, Jet stands alone, delivering service and defense against frivolous claims directly to its customers. For more information, visit https://jetsurety.com/probate-bonds.

ABOUT TRUST & WILL

Trust & Will is simplifying estate planning and settlement with attorney-approved, legally valid documents and processes designed to adhere to individual state guidelines. Since 2017, we've helped hundreds of thousands of Trust & Will members leave their legacy with an affordable way to create an estate plan or settle the estate of a loved one. Our platform uses bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC 2 and HIPAA. Trust & Will is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members, along with several leading financial institutions, who all believe in our mission of helping every family leave their legacy. To learn more, visit trustandwill.com.

Trust & Will is an online service providing legal forms and information. Trust & Will is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.

Media Contact:
David Gonsalves
[email protected]

SOURCE Jet Insurance Company

