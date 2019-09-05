Jet Insurance Services Announces Scholarship for Business Students

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Insurance Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the first of many scholarships for graduating high school students and current college students.

The Jet Future Business Leaders Scholarship was created to financially aid college undergrads interested in working in the private sector. The essay prompts are designed to engage students' thoughts and peer into our youth's perceptions as they approach their entry into the workforce.

For now, the scholarship is awarded bi-annually in the amount of $500 and has two deadlines throughout the year: January 31st and July 31st. Jet plans to increase the scholarship amount over time.

To be chosen as a finalist, Jet looks for students who write with a purpose. Specifically, an essay that portrays the student's vision of the future business landscape and how they will take part in it.

Jet's own company culture is focused on the creation of value and awarding individuals for the value they generate. There are no handouts inside Jet's organization and success is earned. Jet wants the scholarship applicants and all college undergrads to consider what it takes to lead profitable businesses and be the engines of sustainable commerce.

"The Jet team looks forward to reading each essay submission and discovering what insights on various business-related topics the students have," said Sadie Giacomelli, the Marketing Manager and Scholarship Administrator at Jet.

Jet is now accepting applications for the next round of the scholarship, which concludes on January 31, 2020. The current essay topic is based on the gig economy. Students may apply by going to the Jet Scholarship page.

