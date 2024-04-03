JET LAG JITTERS: New Study Finds Adjusting to Different Time Zones a Deterring Factor for Travel

New study from YOTEL reveals jet lag concerns leading up to summer travel, inspiring brand partnership with Fount to introduce new Flykitt Rescue kits to help alleviate symptoms

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOTEL – the global hospitality brand for those on the go – conducted a recent survey that discovered one in five (23%) U.S. participants would avoid a trip if they thought jet lag was going to affect them.

With nearly half of U.S. respondents (42%) find coping with jet lag to be a challenge, YOTEL steps in to help travelers with partners Fount and Urban Jungle

Nearly half of the 2,000 U.S. respondents (42%) find coping with jet lag to be a challenge, and over 53% claim that the fear of missing out makes them ignore how tired their body is when traveling. Jet lag itself can come in many forms, with the most common side effects people experience are feelings of exhaustion (26%), difficulty sleeping (25%), and headaches (23%).

One in six respondents claim they regularly employ strategies to try and avoid the dreaded jet lag while traveling, from quirky sleeping habits to copious amounts of caffeine. Staying hydrated (48%), power naps (35%) and using a neck pillow on the flight or in the airport (25%) are go-to methods for many as they try to adjust to different time zones.

As the global brand known for challenging the status quo for the non-stop traveler, YOTEL is stepping in to help travelers combat jet lag, by partnering with Fount – a human performance R&D company specializing in creating the ultimate health and performance tools for anyone looking to optimize their life —to provide guests with its newly launched post-flight jet lag supplement protocol known as FlyKitt Rescue.

An all-natural timed supplement program specifically for anyone already experiencing jet lag symptoms, FlyKitt Rescue helps decrease inflammation, restore normal immune activity, support sleep, boost energy, and get travelers back on rhythm to continue their adventures. This is the same technology used by dozens of professional and Olympic sports teams and elite military units.

In addition, YOTEL's longtime bath and beauty partner Urban Jungle is offering a select number of Skin Recovery Kits with products supporting skin renewal caused by a lack of sleep after long-haul flights. The kits will include the Dust It Off Exfoliator and Plump Fiction Serum. To further the sleep experience and timing adjustment, YOTEL will offer guests Lumie Lights and tailored temperature control in each bedroom.

"At YOTEL we enable our guests to stay non-stop and get centered quickly in some of the biggest gateway cities in the world. Having witnessed how disruptive jet lag can be as part of this journey, we set out to take actions and forge new partnerships to best equip guests to stay on-the-go while they travel," says Olivia Donnan, Vice President Brand at YOTEL. "In partnership with like-minded innovative brands, Fount and Urban Jungle, we're continuing to challenge the status quo and pushing boundaries to stop jet lag from disrupting our guests' travels."

"We're beyond excited to partner with YOTEL and provide their non-stop travelers with our new FlyKitt Rescue product," says Andrew Herr, Founder and CEO of Fount. "Through my experience working with Navy SEALs and fighter pilots, my team and I created this post-flight supplement protocol to help combat jet lag symptoms like fatigue, irritability, upset stomach, and restlessness. Our FlyKitt technology is already helping thousands of elite performers, from professional athletes to top CEOs, travel without jet lag, and we love spreading the benefits to Yotel guests so they can feel great, stay on the go, and immerse themselves in their destination without the pain of jet lag."

Available at YOTEL Singapore, YOTEL Amsterdam, YOTEL London City, YOTEL Miami, YOTEL New York Times Square, and YOTELAIR Istanbul for an add-on experience at booking starting at $29 USD.

For more information visit www.yotel.com.

ABOUT YOTEL

With 22 properties in sought-after locations globally, YOTEL is for people on the move. People who are experiencing, doing and achieving; Non-Stop. From buzzing cities to bustling airports YOTEL exists to challenge the status quo of the hospitality industry and deliver a different experience for guests through smart design, creative technology, and awesome people. YOTEL is the pit stop for the Non-Stop.

The global hospitality brand is based in London with regional offices in the US and Asia and has a portfolio of three brands: YOTEL (city centre hotels), YOTELPAD (extended stay option) and YOTELAIR (airport hotels). The company operates fourteen city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, Singapore, Edinburgh, London (2), Amsterdam, Porto, Glasgow, Manchester, and Park City, and six airport hotels in London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2), and Singapore Changi.

YOTEL's major shareholders include a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal, and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was originally created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE who took inspiration from the experience of first-class travel and translated that ethos, language and design into small but beautifully designed rooms. www.yo.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378164/YOTEL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861362/Yotel_Logo.jpg

SOURCE YOTEL