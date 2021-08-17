Jet Linx Accelerates M&A Strategy With Leadership Team Expansion

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and Jet Card membership services through its 20 locations nationwide, today announced the appointment of Paul Kloet as Director of Mergers & Acquisitions and the promotion of Jason Vanis from Senior Vice President to Senior Vice President of Integrations, both new leadership position for Jet Linx. Effective immediately, Mr. Kloet is responsible for managing and leading all facets of M&A opportunities, including identifying Part 135 acquisition opportunities and value-added ventures, optimizing integration priorities and developing integration strategy. Mr. Vanis will continue to oversee select Jet Linx Base locations while also leading projects to integrate newly acquired companies into Jet Linx. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"Jet Linx has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, and we are excited for Paul and Jason to lead us into our next phase of expansion through the acquisition of select Part 135 operators in both existing markets we already serve and new markets we have slated to open," said Mr. Walker. "Paul brings to Jet Linx an impressive skillset and deep experience in leading M&A transactions that will undoubtedly advance our growth strategy and allow us to accomplish our business objectives through strategic ventures and acquisitions. Jason, who has been an integral part of the Jet Linx team for almost two decades, is intimately familiar with our brand and operations, which makes him the perfect person to facilitate our post-acquisition integration activity. We look forward to the many exciting initiatives Paul and Jason will be pursuing in the coming months."

Mr. Kloet brings to Jet Linx over 12 years of experience building and leading businesses to success in diverse and dynamic environments. Previously, Mr. Kloet served as the first Chief Financial Officer of Chicago-based BIG Construction, where he successfully led the company through the rapid growth experienced during its first two years of operations while supporting $70M of revenue. Mr. Kloet has also held several senior level and leadership roles at influential companies and firms, including UBER, Victory Park Capital, Goldman Sachs & Co. and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Said Mr. Kloet, "I am honored to be joining Jet Linx at such an exciting and pivotal time for the company. As a true innovator and leader in the industry, Jet Linx's portfolio of products and services are truly unrivaled, and I am thrilled to be working with such an impressive team in accelerating the brand's growth."

Mr. Vanis, an industry veteran with over 23 years of experience in aviation, has spent a collective 19 years with Jet Linx. Mr. Vanis first joined Jet Linx in 2002 as a Flight Department Manager, where he was responsible for overseeing the scheduling of aircraft and crew. After six years with the Company, he launched Aviation Integration as a Managing Partner in order to provide efficiencies and training to the aviation industry. Mr. Vanis returned to Jet Linx in 2010 as the Manager of Scheduling and Dispatch and has since held the roles of Vice President of Flight Operations, Vice President of Operations, Vice President of Business Intelligence & Technology and, most recently, Senior Vice President overseeing the management of its Base locations nationwide.

Said Mr. Vanis: "I am delighted to assume this new and expanded role as we prepare to enter the next phase of our growth strategy. I have had the pleasure and fortune of being part of the Jet Linx family for over 19 years and have never been more excited about the future. I look forward to supporting Jet Linx in perfecting our post-acquisition strategy and integration process."

The executive appointments follow an aggressive year of growth for Jet Linx, which includes the acquisition of Meridian's Aircraft Management & Charter business in July 2020, the largest Part 135 operator serving New York and the tri-state area. Recently, Jet Linx announced that Jet Linx Miami, its 20th location and first in Florida, will open in Fall 2021, followed by a new, state-of-the-art private terminal for Jet Linx Omaha that will debut in June 2022.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

