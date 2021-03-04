Jet Linx Announces New San Antonio Private Terminal

OMAHA, Neb., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today announced the opening of its new private terminal in San Antonio, Texas. The new facilities for the Jet Linx San Antonio Base location, which first opened in 2011, follows a series of recent growth and expansion initiatives, including the grand opening of Jet Linx Minneapolis. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx.

"San Antonio has proven to be an extremely impactful market for Jet Linx, having doubled in membership within its first three years of operating and witnessing consistent growth," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "For the past decade, our San Antonio Base team has excelled in providing both luxury and convenience to our local clients and we are excited to deliver an enhanced Five-Star experience, from arrival to take-off."

In response to this growing demand, Jet Linx relocated the San Antonio Base to a new, standalone building at San Antonio International Airport. Planning for the new private terminal officially kicked off in July 2018, and the space came to final fruition in the fall of 2020. Spanning 4,000 square feet, the new private jet terminal comprises of a central lobby with individual workstations, a private conference room, fully stocked kitchenette and refreshment bar, as well as four large office spaces. Designed with a customer-first approach, the new facility features ample open space and large glass windows that line the building, amplifying natural light to create a warm and relaxed environment for Jet Card members and aircraft owners. The building also houses a 30,000 square-foot hangar, built with two industrial fans to maintain a comfortable temperature and accommodate clients' parked vehicles.

"Our new location allows us to deliver an elevated private jet experience and an expanded array of amenities," said Steve Gentry, Jet Linx San Antonio Base Vice President. "Every aspect of our Jet Linx San Antonio terminal has been designed to meet and exceed the needs of our customers and team, and we look forward to providing our high-end personalized services, convenience and safety to new and existing clients in the region."

The new terminal in San Antonio follows a record year of significant strategic growth for Jet Linx, during which time the Company launched Jet Linx Minneapolis, introduced two new Jet Card programs (the Affiliate Jet Card and the Enterprise Jet Card) and heightened its partnership portfolio. An industry leader in safety, Jet Linx also became the first aviation company to treat its fleet of aircraft and every private terminal with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System from ViaClean Technologies, which disinfects and provides long term antimicrobial protection for up to 90 days. Recent studies by two Centers of Excellence of the Global Virus Network (GVN) have proven the products efficacy against SARS-COV-2 for more than six weeks. In 2021, Jet Linx will continue expanding to new markets, and remains dedicated to enhancing its position, service, offerings and safety within the private aviation industry.

Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

