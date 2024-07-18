JET LINX APPOINTS ZACH SPERBER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT

OMAHA, Neb., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused Aircraft Management and Jet Card Company in the world, today announced the appointment of Zach Sperber as Executive Vice President of Aircraft Management. This strategic hire underscores Jet Linx's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and enhancing its aircraft management services with capabilities to manage aircraft at any location nationwide.

Zach Sperber, Jet Linx Executive Vice President of Aircraft Management

Sperber brings over 13 years of experience in the aviation and aerospace industry to Jet Linx. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing and expanding the company's aircraft management division, leveraging his extensive expertise in sales, account management, and revenue optimization to create an industry-leading programmatic management product.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zach Sperber to the Jet Linx family," said Brent Wouters, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "Zach's proven track record in aircraft management and his deep understanding of the private aviation landscape will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our services. His appointment reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled value and expertise to our aircraft owners."

Prior to joining Jet Linx, Sperber served as Executive Vice President of Aircraft Management at Jet Edge International, where he played a pivotal role in developing and implementing strategic initiatives to drive growth and operational excellence. Hired as the very first employee at Jet Edge, Sperber's career progression includes various leadership positions in revenue management, charter sales, and fleet operations. In the span of eight years, he grew the fleet from a single plane to 150 managed aircraft.

"I am excited to join Jet Linx and contribute to its mission of delivering exceptional private aviation solutions," said Sperber. "The company's commitment to personalized service and operational excellence aligns perfectly with my vision to expand our footprint and improve account management. I look forward to enhancing upon the strong foundation in place and I see numerous opportunities for immense growth."

Jet Linx's strategic organizational changes and promotions underscore its dedication to continuously improving operations and providing clients with best-in-class service, safety, trip management and value. For 25 years, Jet Linx has set the standard for excellence in private aviation, operating incident-free while flying nearly 200 million miles and upholding the industry's most prestigious safety certifications.

About Jet Linx

Founded in Omaha, NE, in 1999, Jet Linx is a global, personal aviation company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership through local service at 22 locations nationwide. The Company is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and WYVERN Wingman PRO safety-rated operator, a distinction held by less than one percent of operators globally. For more information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

