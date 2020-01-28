Jet Linx Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Of Exclusive Member Benefits Program With Five New Partnership Announcements

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the five year milestone of the Elevated Lifestyle program, Jet Linx , the preeminent private jet management and Jet Card membership company, introduced five new partners to its signature member benefits program. Elevated Lifestyle offers members a portfolio of exclusive offerings from their network of partners in travel, transportation, libations and fare, health and wellness, fashion, and other categories.

The new program additions include Go Rentals , the only car rental company specializing in the private jet industry; Yoshi , the car concierge offering gas delivery, servicing and support; PerUs , a community of wine enthusiasts who converge on all things viticulture; Petrossian , the finest caviar curated from across the globe; and WatchBox , the leading destination for pre-owned luxury timepieces.

"Our fifth year has already proven to be a record-high for bringing new partners into the Elevated Lifestyle private jet benefits program," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "And, we are thrilled to launch five within the first quarter of 2020 – the most partners we've ever launched within a three-month span."

Each of the five partners share the company's core values of exclusivity, luxury and attention to detail, and bring personalized experiences to the Elevated Lifestyle program, including:

Go Rentals: Providing guests with a professional, aviation-knowledgeable and friendly 'Carcierge,' Jet Card members and aircraft owners have access to exclusive benefits at Go Rentals locations throughout the U.S., including 90 airports and a selection of fine hotels.

Yoshi: A personal car concierge on-hand 24/7, Jet Linx jet program members and aircraft owners receive automotive services delivered wherever their vehicle is parked.

PerUs: A collective of dynamic individuals sharing stories over wine, the PerUs wine allocation provides Jet Linx clients with a community of wine enthusiasts, access to vibrant experiences and a selection of premium wines not normally available to the public.

Petrossian: As the only company that matures caviar to its peak potential, resulting in truly superior batches, Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners can enjoy preferred pricing on caviar and all Petrossian products.

WatchBox: As one of the largest buyers of pre-owned timepieces worldwide – fueled by technology, innovation and unmatched global experience – clients in the Jet Linx jet membership or management program will receive access to WatchBox's ever-changing selection of thousands of pre-owned watches.

For more information on Jet Linx and its Elevated Lifestyle benefits program, visit www.jetlinx.com or contact a local Jet Linx Base.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation – a guaranteed Jet Card and a jet management program – providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

