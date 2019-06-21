Jet Linx Celebrates Formal Grand Opening of New Boston Private Terminal at Hanscom Field

OMAHA, Neb., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the third largest aircraft management company in the United States, celebrated the formal grand opening of its new private terminal in Boston, MA last night with an impressive celebration featuring over 125 guests and aircraft on display from Bombardier, Embraer, Falcon, Gulfstream and Textron Aviation. The new terminal is the first its kind for the Greater Boston Area, offering both distinguished privacy and unmatched personal service, and welcomes two native Bostonian managing partners, Samuel Byrne, managing partner and co-founder of CrossHarbor Capital Partners LLC and David Fialkow, co-founder and managing director of General Catalyst. Both join the team alongside Boston's Base President Brad Rosse.

"We are thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated grand opening of our Boston private terminal and the formal introduction of our unique service model to new and existing Jet Card members in the Boston area," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "Boston is one of our most valuable markets and continues to show significant growth. We look forward to providing our guaranteed Jet Card and aircraft management program to local clients in order to meet this demand."

"Our new private terminal in Boston embodies Jet Linx's continued effort to provide customers with a differentiated and truly personalized experience," said Brad Rosse, Jet Linx Boston Base President. "Our members and aircraft owners now have even more access to a variety of services and amenities available exclusively in our private terminal."

The new terminal offers a private conference room, an executive lounge, Wifi connectivity, and a kitchenette fully stocked with snacks and beverages.

The celebration of the new Boston Base and private terminal comes as Jet Linx continues its expansion into new markets including Austin, Chicago, and New York, and planned future locations in Florida and California. Jet Linx also hosted its third annual Safety Summit this month, voluntarily grounding its fleet of 100+ aircraft to bring together all of its 500+ employees to focus on safety.

For more information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation – a guaranteed Jet Card and an Aircraft Management program – providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit Jet Linx (www.jetlinx.com).

SOURCE Jet Linx

Related Links

http://www.jetlinx.com

