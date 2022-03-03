JET LINX CELEBRATES MIAMI GRAND OPENING & ANNOUNCES BOCA RATON ACQUISITION

OMAHA, Neb., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management, Joint Ownership and Jet Card Membership services through its private terminal locations nationwide, officially opened its first Base location serving the South Florida market with a Grand Opening celebration of Jet Linx Miami, its new private terminal at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF) and the Company's 20th location. As part of its Miami celebration, Jet Linx also announced the acquisition of Southern Jet, a Boca Raton Airport (BCT) based charter and aircraft management company, establishing its second Florida Base location and 21st location nationwide. With the opening of Miami and acquisition of Southern Jet, Jet Linx is now one of the largest private jet management and Jet Card Membership companies locally serving South Florida.

"Jet Linx Miami and Jet Linx Boca Raton represent our commitment to serving the South Florida community with our unique, local, Five-Star private jet services," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx Aviation. "We continue to see increasingly strong demand in Florida and have been focused on pursuing acquisition opportunities to expand our facilities and operations in the marketplace. I am very proud to introduce our first dedicated private terminal in Miami, and to establish Jet Linx Boca Raton, catering to the needs of local Aircraft Owners and Jet Card Members, as well as serving the demand to the region from our Jet Linx New York Teterboro, NJ (TEB) and other Northeastern locations. We look forward to providing in South Florida what Jet Linx has come to be known for throughout the country – the finest private aviation experience and incomparable standards of Five-Star service excellence."

The acquisition of Southern Jet, the Company's fifth acquisition since 2015, affirms its strategic plan to acquire select local operators in the cities it serves to help complement its organic growth. Added Walker: "We are thrilled to add the team at Southern Jet to our Jet Linx family of locations and have them join our South Florida expansion plans. They're a top-notch team and organization, and their approach to providing the very best in local customer service and commitment to safety makes for an easy integration." Over the last six years, Jet Linx has acquired Meridian Aircraft Management & Charter business in Teterboro, NJ, ProJet Aviation in Washington D.C., Flight Concepts in Tulsa, OK and Elliott Aviation's Aircraft Management & Charter business in Minneapolis, MN.

The Grand Opening celebration of Jet Linx Miami will take place on March 3rd at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Guests at the event will mingle among a variety of aircraft in Jet Linx's national and local fleet, have an opportunity to experience a "hot lap" on The Concours Club's exclusive two-mile driving circuit adjacent to the Jet Linx Miami private terminal, and enjoy live entertainment from four-time Grammy Award-winner Tomasito Cruz.

Jet Linx Miami provides local Aircraft Owners, Jet Card Members and Joint Owners with a spacious and sophisticated private terminal inspired by Miami's vibrant hospitality and reputation as a dynamic cultural epicenter. Designed by Tammy Edmonds Design, the firm that created the Jet Linx private terminals in Boston, Chicago and Nashville, the 3,200-square-foot space blends modern minimalism with Mediterranean Revival-inspired elements to create a distinctive Miami atmosphere. Jet Linx Miami offers multiple intimate seating and lounge areas, a conference room and executive lounge as well as a complimentary bar and café outside the hustle and bustle of a traditional FBO.

The advent of Jet Linx Miami and Jet Linx Boca Raton represent the continuation of a significant period of growth and expansion for Jet Linx, including the launch of private terminals in new markets and the pursuit of enhancements to existing Base locations across the United States. Since January 2021, Jet Linx has opened a new private terminal in San Antonio, broke ground on a new Jet Linx Omaha flagship facility that will open in 2022 and completed a renovation of their Jet Linx Dallas private terminal.

Jet Linx also continued to reinforce its position as a leader in safety, becoming the first operator to receive ARGUS's new Platinum Elite safety ranking in October 2021. Jet Linx plans to continue expanding its business in existing markets as well as developing new markets in 2022, and remains dedicated to constantly enhancing its unrivaled experience, safety and service standards of excellence in the private aviation industry.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

