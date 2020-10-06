Jet Linx Commences Sixth Year Of Breast Cancer Support With The Tutu Project

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, and The Tutu Project, a nonprofit that provides financial and emotional support to breast cancer patients, has launched their sixth year of partnership in an effort to raise funds and provide critical aid for breast cancer patients and their families during the COVID-19 health crisis. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"It is an honor to kick off another year of partnership with The Tutu Project following last year's #Dare2Tutu campaign, which culminated in raising a record-breaking $92,000 for those affected by breast cancer," said Jamie Walker. "Our continued involvement with The Tutu Project has provided an inspiring and engaging way for our team, clients and loved ones to contribute to wonderful cause that aligns with our core values. We recognize that this year's fundraising efforts are more important than ever before given the inevitable stress and concern created by the COVID-19 pandemic for immunocompromised populations, and are dedicated to encouraging as many people as we can to participate in the #Dare2Tutu campaign throughout the month of October."

Founded by Bob and Linda Carey in 2003, The Tutu Project is a non-profit organization devoted to providing financial assistance for expenses not covered by insurance, such as groceries, utility bills, and transportation to doctor appointments. When Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003, Bob began taking photos of himself wearing only a pink tutu in public places to put a smile on Linda's face. The project went viral in 2012 after an appearance on The Today Show, and led to the establishment of The Tutu Project. As The Tutu Project's single-largest corporate sponsor in both 2018 and 2019, Jet Linx has raised over $180,000 for The Tutu Project's #Dare2Tutu campaign since their partnership began in 2015. Due to the incredible success of the 2019 campaign, in January 2020, The Tutu Project was able to launch a pilot grant program to provide financial assistance directly to individuals and families currently fighting breast cancer, instead of distributing funds solely through charity partners.

In response to the pandemic, this summer The Tutu Project also launched an emergency assistance program, and received over 800 assistance applications in the first week. "We have seen requests for support increase by as much as 43% due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as breast cancer patients have found themselves not only at a higher risk for infection, but facing new financial woes brought on by the global health crisis," said Linda Carey, Co-Founder of The Tutu Project & President of the Carey Foundation. "We are incredibly grateful and thankful for Jet Linx's continued and unwavering commitment, especially at a time when the need for support is more critical than ever."

This October, Jet Linx is again spearheading a #Dare2Tutu campaign, during which the company donates $10 for every photo submitted of participants in tutus. Jet Linx also collaborated with the charity to create a limited edition, jet-themed photo featuring Project founder Bob Carey alongside a Jet Linx aircraft for silent auction at all Jet Linx Base locations nationwide. To further encourage direct-giving to The Tutu Project, the company also launched it's first-ever direct donation match, up to $15,000 for 2020.

For more information on Jet Linx's charitable partnership and details on how to donate, please visit https://bit.ly/jltutu2020 .

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

About The Tutu Project

The mission of The Tutu Project ™ is to raise funds for women, men, and their families to ease the financial burdens that come with breast cancer diagnoses. To do this, we provide partnership opportunities to esteemed breast cancer non-profit organizations who share our vision for an empowered breast cancer community. Visit our Shop today ; every sale donates net proceeds to our foundation.

SOURCE Jet Linx