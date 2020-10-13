Jet Linx Continues Expansion Plan With Grand Opening Of New Minneapolis Private Terminal At Flying Cloud Airport

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the leading aircraft management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today announces the opening of its new Jet Linx Minneapolis private terminal, its 19th private terminal location in the U.S. Jet Linx, offering aircraft management and Jet Card membership programs with a more focused, personalized approach, will serve the Minneapolis and St. Paul market through its newly-constructed private terminal at Flying Cloud Airport. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx.

"We are excited to announce the highly anticipated grand opening of our new Minneapolis private terminal as part of our nationwide growth strategy. With the growing demand for personalized private aviation services, it is a pleasure to introduce our unique business model to the region," said Jamie Walker. "As part of the exceptional Minneapolis and St. Paul community, we look forward to providing new and existing Jet Card members and aircraft owners with an unparalleled private aviation service through our signature local, personalized approach."

The grand opening celebration of Jet Linx Minneapolis private terminal – the Company's 19th private terminal location – represents yet another significant step in strategic growth and national expansion for Jet Linx, including its recent acquisition of the Meridian Aircraft Management & Air Charter business at Teterboro Airport in new Jersey, serving New York City, in July. In addition to pursuing an ambitious acquisition strategy, Jet Linx has also celebrated a series of milestones in recent years, including the opening of four new private Base terminals, a new and expanded private terminal in Nashville and a second Base terminal in St. Louis; the introduction of two new Jet Card programs, the establishment of two groundbreaking partnerships with Forbes Travel Guide and Southwest Airlines; and the hosting of its inaugural Aviation Safety Symposium, the first-ever event that invites industry partners to share, educate and advance safety efforts in Part 135 operations.

Jet Linx Minneapolis hosted a socially-distanced Grand Opening celebration on the evening of October 8, 2020, with private aircraft and luxury cars filling the ramp outside the new private terminal. Nearly 100 guests enjoyed a robust static display featuring a Citation Longitude, Citation X+, Gulfstream 500, Gulfstream 280, and Lear 45, plus an exclusive look at a Ferrari F8 Tributo.

"Our new private terminal in Minneapolis exemplifies how Jet Linx is dedicated to serving our clients in a way no other private aviation business can," said Lee McGillivray, Jet Linx Minneapolis Base President. "Current and future members and aircraft owners now have access to our dedicated, local team and to the amenities available exclusively in our private terminal, as well as to our guaranteed private jet services. We were excited to share a preview of the service and luxury the Minneapolis-community can expect at our Grand Opening."

As an industry leader in safety, Jet Linx has continued to deliver the highest and most stringent safety standards, including its fourth-consecutive WYVERN Wingman recertification. Jet Linx is the first aviation company to treat its fleet of aircraft and private terminals with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System from ViaClean Technologies, which disinfects and provides long term antimicrobial protection for up to 90 days. Recent studies by two Centers of Excellence of the Global Virus Network (GVN) have proven the products efficacy against SARS-COV-2 for more than six weeks.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

