JET LINX CONTINUES FLEET EXPANSION WITH ADDITION OF FACTORY-NEW CESSNA CITATION XLS GEN 2

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused Aircraft Management and Jet Card Company in the world, is pleased to announce the addition of a factory-new 2024 Cessna Citation XLS Gen 2 to its nationwide fleet of managed aircraft. The Company has invested heavily into its programmatic Aircraft Management program, focusing on gaining newer and larger aircraft types, as well as its capability to manage aircraft at any location nationwide.

Since the beginning of 2024, Jet Linx has signed management contracts for more than 24 aircraft. Post this Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Image courtesy of Textron Aviation.

Since the beginning of 2024, Jet Linx has signed management contracts for 24 aircraft, including sought-after models such as Cessna Citation Latitude, Cessna Citation CJ4, Cessna Citation XLS+ and Dassault Falcon 7X. The Jet Linx fleet now exceeds 110 aircraft, composed of 38 unique types – 18 Light Jets, 33 Midsize Jets, 34 Super Midsize, and 25 Heavy Jets. Jet Linx operates one of the largest managed fleets in the United States, which includes both Part 135 and Part 91 aircraft.

"The addition of the Citation XLS Gen 2 to our fleet further solidifies Jet Linx's position as a leader in the aircraft management industry," said Brent Wouters, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to strategic growth and innovation while offering best-in-class value and industry-leading safety. This recent aircraft addition exemplifies our vision of providing our clients with access to the most advanced and capable private jets in the industry."

The new Citation XLS Gen 2 represents an outstanding upgrade in the Excel/XLS series, seamlessly blending proven reliability with modern advancements such as wireless charging and USB-A ports at every seat. Accommodating up to nine passengers, the cabin is designed for ultimate comfort, featuring 68 inches of cabin height, 170 cubic feet of baggage space, ten large windows, ergonomic seating, and advanced noise reduction technology to create a serene environment for work or relaxation.

With a range of 2,100 nautical miles and a maximum cruise speed of more than 500 miles per hour, the Citation XLS Gen 2 can travel nonstop between popular city pairs such as New York and Miami, Los Angeles and Chicago, or Dallas and Washington D.C. The Citation XLS Gen 2 also boasts cutting-edge avionics and high-speed internet connectivity, ensuring a safe, connected, and luxurious travel experience.

In July 2024, the Company welcomed Zach Sperber as Executive Vice President of Aircraft Management. Prior to joining Jet Linx, Sperber served as Executive Vice President of Aircraft Management at Jet Edge International, where he played a pivotal role expanding the fleet from one plane to 150 managed aircraft.

For more information about Jet Linx's fleet and aircraft management services, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx

Founded in Omaha, NE, in 1999, Jet Linx is a global, personal aviation company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership through local service at 22 locations nationwide. The Company is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and WYVERN Wingman PRO safety-rated operator, a distinction held by less than one percent of operators globally. For more information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Jet Linx Aviation, LLC