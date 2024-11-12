Jet Linx Enhances Jet Card Member Experience with Complimentary In-Flight Wifi on Super Midsize and Heavy Jet Flights

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the preeminent locally-focused Jet Card and Aircraft Management company with a nationwide presence and the third largest managed fleet of private aircraft in the United States, is pleased to announce that complimentary Wifi is now guaranteed for Jet Card Members on all Super Midsize and Heavy Jet flights in its nationwide fleet. This new benefit exemplifies Jet Linx's commitment to continually enhancing its private aviation experience through innovative and value-driven improvements.

The guaranteed Wifi on Super Midsize and Heavy Jets allows Jet Linx Jet Card Members to stay connected, productive, and entertained during domestic flights. Super Midsize and Heavy Jets make up more than half of the 110+ aircraft in the nationwide fleet, so the benefit will be widely available to Jet Linx Jet Card Members.

Jet Linx now guarantees complimentary Wifi on all domestic flights on Super Midsize and Heavy Jet aircraft. Post this

"We are constantly evaluating how to add meaningful value to our services, and complimentary, guaranteed Wifi is one way we can make a significant impact on our clients' experience," said Brent Wouters, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "This enhancement reflects our promise to provide unparalleled comfort, convenience, and connectivity to every Jet Linx Jet Card Member."

In addition to complimentary Wifi, Jet Linx continues to make operational improvements that benefit both Aircraft Owners and Jet Card Members. The Company's fuel optimization program, for example, has achieved a 30% average savings on fuel costs compared to standard retail prices, providing Jet Linx clients with significant cost savings.

The Jet Linx Executive Jet Card and Jet Linx Club Card offer guaranteed access to a nationwide fleet, private terminals, and fixed hourly rates with no hidden fees or repositioning costs. Both Jet Cards deliver exclusive perks through the Elevated Lifestyle program, allowing members to access premium benefits and services with trusted Jet Linx partners, elevating the entire travel experience.

Jet Linx has also seen healthy growth in its managed fleet of aircraft, including sought-after models such as Cessna Citation Latitude, Cessna Citation CJ4, Cessna Citation XLS+ and Dassault Falcon 7X. The Company currently operates one of the largest managed fleets in the United States, which includes both Part 135 and Part 91 aircraft. The expanded fleet further strengthens Jet Linx's ability to meet demand while offering guaranteed jet access across 20+ locations nationwide.

For more information about Jet Linx's expanded fleet, Wifi enhancements, and Jet Card Membership and Aircraft Management services, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx

Founded in Omaha, NE, in 1999, Jet Linx is a leading personal aviation company offering Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership through a unique local service model with 22 locations across the United States. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and WYVERN Wingman PRO safety-rated operator, a distinction held by less than one percent of operators worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

SOURCE Jet Linx Aviation, LLC