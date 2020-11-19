Jet Linx Expands Its Elevated Lifestyle Partner Program With Boisset Collection, Epic Private Journeys And 10 New Luxury Hotels & Resorts

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today introduced Boisset Collection and Epic Private Journeys as the newest partners to join its exclusive Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program. Boisset Collection, a prestigious and family-owned collection of historic and unique wineries, and Epic Private Journeys, a tour operator providing bespoke independent and privately guided adventures across the globe, join Jet Linx's expansive portfolio of partners, along with 10 newly inducted luxury properties within the Jet Linx Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program.

"Jet Linx clients will now have the ability to experience the exceptional flavor, history and innovation of Boisset Collection's fine wines, as well as the tailored luxury private escapes to some of the world's most extraordinary places through the expertise of Epic Private Journeys," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "Likewise, we are happy to welcome an additional 10 exquisite luxury hotels to our Preferred Hotel collection, each of which will provide unparalleled offerings that are a natural fit to the Jet Linx experience and lifestyle for members and aircraft owners."

Encompassing 25 wineries across two continents, the Boisset Collection properties share more than 20 centuries of combined winemaking heritage and tradition in some of the world's most acclaimed terroirs, from Burgundy to the South of France, to California's Napa Valley and Russian River Valley. With the addition of Boisset Collection, Jet Linx clients can enjoy special accommodations on a variety of wines, accessories and luxury goods.

Jet Linx clients will now be able to enjoy exclusive benefits when booking experiences with Epic Private Journeys, whose team of professional guides curates authentic and immersive private trips to some of the world's most sensational destinations. Tailored to each individual's personal travel style and preferences, clients can customize unique journeys such as a wellness safari through the African Serengeti, a wildlife hike through the volcanic Galapagos Islands, a multi-day river cruise along the Amazon to Machu Picchu or a luxurious getaway to Vomo Island, a 225-acre private island in Fiji.

Jet Linx has also expanded its recently launched Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program, which provides exclusive access to the world's finest hotels. Adding to the 50 properties the program launched with in September, Jet Linx has welcomed 10 new partners, including Canouan Estate Resort & Villas and Mandarin Oriental, Canouan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France and Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa in Saint Barthélemy, Margutta 19 Luxury Hotel and Fendi Private Suites in Italy, Nobu Los Cabos , Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa in Arizona, The Brando in French Polynesia and The Ritz-Carlton Montreal .

For more information on Jet Linx, the Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program and the Preferred Hotel Program, please visit www.jetlinx.com or contact a local Jet Linx Base.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

