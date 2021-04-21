Jet Linx Expands Product & Service Offerings With Innovative Joint Aircraft Ownership Program

OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today announced the introduction of its Joint Ownership Program, an innovative solution that makes aircraft ownership more accessible and affordable, providing all the benefits of owning a private jet but at 50% of the cost due to shared ownership of the asset. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

The Jet Linx Joint Ownership Program also eliminates all of the complexities of owning a private jet, because Jet Linx identifies and purchases the aircraft, recruits, trains and employs the pilots, as well as provides complete management of the aircraft, inclusive of hangar, fuel, insurance and maintenance. To reduce the operating expenses normally associated with private jet ownership, aircraft in the Jet Linx Joint Ownership Program also benefit from the Company's buying power and scale as part of its nationwide fleet of 120 aircraft. In addition, whenever an owner isn't using their aircraft, Jet Linx generates revenue for the aircraft through its Jet Card membership program, making the Jet Linx Joint Ownership Program the most cost-effective private jet ownership solution in the marketplace.

Unlike traditional fractional jet ownership programs in which an aircraft has 16 different owners and the operator then uses the aircraft to service thousands of fractional owners nationwide, the Jet Linx Joint Ownership Program serves only two owners for each aircraft which is based locally at a Jet Linx private terminal and hangar to serve its owners. "Our Joint Ownership Program clients actually fly on their own aircraft with their own pilots, offering a truly unique and outstanding service experience compared to the conventional fractional ownership model," said Mr. Walker.

In addition to sourcing and purchasing aircraft for Joint Ownership Program clients, Jet Linx also offers to facilitate the sale of an owner's half-interest. "We have seen a recent trend towards shared ownership, from both new buyers and existing aircraft owners, to reduce the capital outlay and carrying costs associated with whole aircraft ownership," said Mr. Walker. "We're thrilled to introduce a new and innovative solution that allows individuals and companies to experience the benefits of private jet ownership without the financial requirements of whole aircraft ownership. Our Joint Ownership Program leverages our extensive experience in whole aircraft ownership and management and brings it to a much larger audience of prospective clients by removing half of the expense and risk of whole aircraft ownership, while providing what's been missing from traditional fractional jet ownership – the enjoyment of flying on your own aircraft with your own crew from a local private terminal and hangar."

The launch of the Jet Linx Joint Ownership program follows the recent expansion of the company's industry-leading Jet Card programs and aircraft management solutions. In January 2021, Jet Linx introduced the Complete Aircraft Transaction (CAT) program, the industry's first and only full-service solution for the purchase, management and sale of a private jet. Jet Linx also introduced two new Jet Cards in 2020, its 90-day Affiliate Jet Card for those in need of a short-term private aviation solution for necessary travel and the Enterprise Jet Card, which provides businesses with a comprehensive suite of services and products designed to optimize their corporate travel strategy through increased connectivity and productivity.

For more information on Jet Linx and the new Joint Ownership program, please visit www.jetlinx.com/joint-aircraft-ownership.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

