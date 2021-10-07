Jet Linx Expands Senior Leadership To Drive Aircraft Management Business

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and Jet Card membership services through its 20 locations nationwide, has announced the promotion of Jay Vidlak from Senior Vice President to Senior Vice President, Aircraft Acquisition and Sales. Created as part of an ongoing growth and expansion strategy for Jet Linx, the SVP of Aircraft Acquisition and Sales is responsible for streamlining and optimizing the owner experience for the Company's Joint Ownership and industry-first Complete Aircraft Transaction (CAT) programs. Mr. Vidlak will work closely with the Company's trusted aircraft broker partners, backed by Jet Linx turnkey private jet inventory, to identify aircraft for new aircraft owners or current owners seeking an aircraft upgrade. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"We are thrilled to announce Jay's new role with Jet Linx, following his many years of impactful contributions for the company," said Mr. Walker. "Jay is a distinguished leader and absolutely instrumental to our growth as we continue to expand through strategic M&A activity, new Base locations and fleet growth in order to continue meeting the increased demand for private jet ownership solutions."

Mr. Vidlak, who has been with Jet Linx for nearly 20 years, most recently served as Senior Vice President, where he was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day activity of seven Base locations. Mr. Vidlak began his career with Jet Linx in 2002 following his education in Aviation Studies at the University of Nebraska Omaha and subsequent four years with Mayo Aviation. Having first joined Jet Linx as a Flight Scheduling Coordinator, Mr. Vidlak was soon promoted to Vice President of Flight Coordination in 2007, where he was managed the flight scheduling and charter sales departments and the development of Jet Linx's nationwide charter and private Jet Card program. He has held numerous leadership positions since 2012, including Vice President of New Base Development and Executive Vice President.

"It is an honor to assume this new role with Jet Linx as we embark on this next phase of growth," said Mr. Vidlak. "I have been fortunate to watch the company redefine and elevate the private aviation experience for both aircraft owners and private jet travelers over the years. Now, I look forward to working more closely with our esteemed leadership team and incredible broker partners to continue contributing to the success of the Jet Linx business, and to provide truly seamless support for aircraft management and aircraft acquisitions clients."

Mr. Vidlak's new position comes as part of Jet Linx's strategic reorganization, an initiative designed to streamline efficiencies between the Company's growing network of Base locations and robust National Operations Center, including the regionalization of the sales enterprise and Base President roles. In addition to the recent appointment of Paul Kloet as Director of Mergers & Acquisitions and Jason Vanis as Senior Vice President of Integrations, five additional Jet Linx executives recently assumed new roles as Regional Base Presidents. Alec LeFort, previously Senior Vice President of Sales, and former Base Presidents Dan Pasque, Tom Buffington, Dan Longo and Brad Frawley, have joined Senior Vice Presidents Brent Carreker, Vanis and Vidlak as Regional Base Presidents. In their new role, each Regional Base President is responsible for overseeing the profitability and operations multiple Bases.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

