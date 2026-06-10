Jet Linx Grounds Fleet to Challenge Private Aviation Safety Standards at 10th Annual Safety Summit

Confronting the Unthinkable and Pushing Beyond Industry Standards

OMAHA, Neb., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During a time when aviation safety is drawing increased attention from high-profile incidents, Jet Linx, one of the largest commercially operated fleets of private jet aircraft in the United States, grounded its fleet yesterday to host its 10th Annual Safety Summit, driving a conversation around the safety of its operations with its 500 employees across the country. Not because they had to, but because they chose to in an effort to proactively surface any areas where they could improve.

Jame Walker, Executive Chairman, delivers closing remarks at the tenth annual Jet Linx Safety Summit on June 9, 2026.

Jet Linx remains the first and only US operator to voluntarily halt operations for an entire day - a commitment they have upheld for 10 consecutive years to engage employees in thought-provoking conversations around its safety practices and policies.

Protecting a record of 200 million miles flown and 27 years of accident-free operations, Jet Linx brought together all of its employees, along with industry experts, and key authorities for the daylong Safety Summit to evaluate and strengthen safety practices. The core agenda of the Safety Summit centered on the belief that safety is everyone's responsibility - from the pilots in the cockpit and ground personnel at its Base locations, to the professionals behind the scenes at its Global Safety & Operations Center (GSOC) in Omaha, whose decisions, processes, and attention to detail ensure every flight is conducted to the highest standard of safety.

For the keynote address, Jet Linx hosted Barry Ellis, President of Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter, who lost two crew members to a fatal accident in Naples, FL, in February 2024. Ellis shared his company's story to provide insight into some of the hard les10ons learned from the unthinkable, which included the absolute necessity of going beyond a manufacturer's recommended checklists. When the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) published their final report on the crash this past April, they cited undetected engine corrosion as the cause - engines that were inspected, deemed airworthy, and completed 33 successful flights in the 25 days prior to the accident. "The most dangerous assumptions are often the ones we don't realize we're making," Ellis cautioned the room. "When assumptions go unchallenged, they become invisible - and invisible risk is the most dangerous risk of all."

Speaking directly to the reality of grounding a fleet and halting revenue to prioritize operations, Ellis echoed the core reason Jet Linx stands down each year: "Anyone can say safety comes first when the decision is easy. The real test comes when safety becomes expensive. The real test comes when safety creates disruption, and when safety conflicts with convenience." Ellis challenged the room to never settle for standard compliance: "Strong systems require strong questioning. Strong systems require humility. Strong systems require people willing to challenge assumptions before assumptions become vulnerabilities."

The day continued with a roundtable discussion featuring Jet Linx operational leaders alongside two of the industry's foremost third-party safety experts: Sonnie Bates, CEO of WYVERN, and Patrick Chiles of ARGUS. The discussion explored the role every department plays in maintaining a strong safety culture, while helping employees better understand what certifications, such as ARGUS Platinum Elite, IS-BAO Stage 3, and WYVERN Wingman PRO represent in practice.

The conversation also tackled the human side of the equation, emphasizing that while technology strengthens visibility and insight, people remain at the heartbeat of the organization, ultimately shaping decisions, culture, and the commitment to safety in every operation. By voluntarily standing down its fleet each year, Jet Linx demands a level of safety review, collaboration, and education that extends beyond basic FAA standards and helps set the benchmark for excellence in private aviation.

For more information on Jet Linx's safety culture, visit www.jetlinx.com

About Jet Linx

Founded in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1999, Jet Linx is a leading private jet company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership through a distinctive local service model. With 22 Base locations across the United States, Jet Linx offers clients a personalized and premium travel experience to and from anywhere in the world. The company operates a fleet ranging from light to heavy jets, all maintained to the highest safety standards, and holds both ARGUS Platinum Elite and WYVERN Wingman PRO safety ratings. Jet Linx is an FAA registered Part 135 operator, serving more than 5,000 airports in over 180 countries through a growing network of private terminals nationwide. For additional information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

SOURCE Jet Linx Aviation, LLC