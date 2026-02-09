Jet Linx Omaha Hosts Harry Potter-Inspired Send-Off for Make-A-Wish Teen

Keyton lives with a gastrointestinal disorder that requires daily medical care, including receiving nourishment through a feeding tube. To those who know him, he's defined by his curiosity and love of stories. A devoted Harry Potter fan and proud Ravenclaw, Keyton has read the books, watched the films, and long dreamed of seeing that world come to life.

Before departing for Orlando, Keyton and his family arrived at Jet Linx Omaha to find the space transformed with Harry Potter–inspired décor, including a balloon arch, floating candles, and a Platform 9¾ display with themed luggage and Hedwig the owl.

A character inspired by Ollivander greeted Keyton, presented him with a custom wand, and spent time talking with him about favorite characters and moments from the series. Keyton and his brothers took turns wearing a talking Sorting Hat, and the family received Hogwarts-themed VIP badges ahead of his visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

"I'm just excited that he gets a trip that's centered around him. A true 'yes' trip - where the answer is just, 'Sure, let's do it.' He's battled so much, and it means everything to give him a week where he doesn't have to think about those battles," said Keyton's mom, Katie Crone.

Keyton's wish trip also includes visits to the Disney parks and SeaWorld, where he's eager to see the sea animals—offering his family time away from daily routines and a chance to enjoy the experience together.

"Taking care of the communities we serve is a part of our Jet Linx DNA," said Nicole Swickle, VP of Marketing at Jet Linx. "When we're able to bring a little light to someone's day, it creates a ripple effect in our own lives, both personally and professionally. Keyton is pure magic, and the work Make-A-Wish does for kids and families is so much bigger than business."

Keyton's excitement set the tone for the journey ahead. Jet Linx is proud to work alongside Make-A-Wish to help bring this trip to life.

About Jet Linx

Founded in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1999, Jet Linx is a leading private aviation company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership through a distinctive local service model. With 22 Base locations across the United States, Jet Linx offers clients a personalized and premium travel experience to and from anywhere in the world. The company operates a fleet ranging from light to heavy jets, all maintained to the highest safety standards, and holds both ARGUS Platinum Elite and WYVERN Wingman PRO safety ratings. Jet Linx serves more than 5,000 airports in over 180 countries through a growing network of private terminals nationwide. For additional information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

SOURCE Jet Linx Aviation, LLC