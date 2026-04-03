Jet Linx Introduces New Owner Aircraft Exchange to Eliminate Downtime for Aircraft Owners

By leveraging its nationwide fleet, private jet operator launches new program where aircraft owners can exchange aircraft when theirs is down for maintenance

OMAHA, Neb., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx has announced the launch of its new Owner Aircraft Exchange, the industry's most innovative supplemental aircraft solution designed exclusively to serve its managed fleet of aircraft owners nationwide.

As the private aviation industry faces increased demand and extended wait times for maintenance, repairs, and engine overhauls, the new program provides guaranteed supplemental aircraft at hourly rates similar to an owner flying on their own aircraft whenever their jet is unavailable due to scheduled or unscheduled maintenance events.

According to research by Private Jet Card Comparisons (PJCC), over 90% of private aviation users cite time savings as their primary reason for flying private. Additionally, unexpected Aircraft on Ground (AOG) events, also known as unscheduled maintenance events, can severely impact the value of aircraft ownership. Through Owner Aircraft Exchange, participating aircraft owners may elect to receive a minimum of 10-hours of supplemental flight time annually. In return, owners provide an equivalent number of hours of availability on their aircraft to support other aircraft owners in the program. This allows aircraft owners to fly at highly cost-effective rates equivalent to the aircraft's Direct Operating Cost (DOC) on a pay-as-you-go basis, with no requirement to use the requested hours, they're simply available when needed.

Unlike standard industry aircraft management programs that require aircraft owners to pay retail hourly rates for replacement aircraft, which can cost owners tens of thousands of dollars per day during maintenance periods, the Owner Aircraft Exchange leverages the scale of the entire Jet Linx fleet of aircraft nationwide, located across its 22 bases of operation. This closed-network approach provides the most cost-effective supplemental aircraft program in the industry, preserving the company's rigorous safety standards while ensuring aircraft owners avoid exorbitant third-party supplemental fees for replacement aircraft.

"While the private aviation industry often shares the spotlight with flashy amenities, celebrities, and sports stars, the true ultimate benefit of owning a private jet is to keep moving on your schedule," said Jamie Walker, Executive Chairman of Jet Linx. "The last thing an aircraft owner should worry about is how they will get to their next destination when their aircraft has an unscheduled, or scheduled, maintenance event.

The Owner Aircraft Exchange represents an innovative extension of our client-first philosophy, ensuring that our aircraft owners keep moving seamlessly and cost-effectively, fully within the secure and trusted Jet Linx community." The Owner Aircraft Exchange rolls out to the nationwide Jet Linx fleet of aircraft owners May 1st, with the 2026 enrollment period running during the month of April. Aircraft owners interested in exploring Jet Linx's Aircraft Management services and the Owner Aircraft Exchange program can learn more at www.JetLinx.com.

About Jet Linx Founded in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1999, Jet Linx Aviation (Jet Linx) is a leading private aviation company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership through a distinctive local service model. With 22 Base locations across the United States, Jet Linx offers clients a personalized and premium travel experience to and from anywhere in the world. The company operates a fleet ranging from light to heavy jets, all maintained to the highest safety standards, and holds both ARGUS Platinum Elite and WYVERN Wingman PRO safety ratings. Jet Linx is an FAA registered Part 135 operator based in the United States with an operational service area to over 180 countries worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.JetLinx.com.

SOURCE Jet Linx Aviation, LLC