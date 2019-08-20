Jet Linx Introduces Medjet As The Newest Partner To Join Its 'Elevated Lifestyle' Client Benefits Program

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the preeminent private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the U.S., welcomes Medjet, the premier global air medical transport membership program for travelers, as the newest partner to join its esteemed Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program. The Elevated Lifestyle program offers Jet Linx members access to a carefully-curated portfolio of international partners spanning a multitude of industries, including (but not limited to) health and wellness, wine and spirits, travel and fashion, who in turn provide specialty rewards, services and access to Jet Linx members.

"Jet Linx is dedicated to providing our Jet Card members and aircraft owners with premium services and exclusive access to unique offerings whenever and wherever they travel," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "Medjet's services seamlessly align with our mission to deliver the highest standard of safety and we are thrilled to partner with a company that puts the wellbeing of their members first, especially as our growing fleet of heavy jets nationwide expands the travel footprint of our members and aircraft owners. We are confident that our clients will find great value in the superior services Medjet offers through the Elevated Lifestyle program."

"The high touch, customer-centric approach of Jet Linx, and their ability to connect their clients to locations worldwide, pairs perfectly with the safety and security a Medjet membership affords," noted Mike Hallman, CEO of Medjet. "We're delighted to participate in the Elevated Lifestyle program and offer Jet Linx clients access to our programs, ensuring they can enjoy their vacation or business travel destinations with confidence, even in the face of the unexpected."

With the addition of Medjet, Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners can enjoy an exclusive, proprietary discount on both the MedjetAssist and MedjetHorizon annual membership programs. Both programs provide members with around the clock, hospital-to-hospital medical transfer services in the case of an injury or illness that occurs during domestic or international travel taking place more than 150 miles from home. Medjet, unlike most health, travel, and credit card evacuation coverage, provides air medical transport to the member's home hospital of choice (not just the closest facility), regardless of distance or medical necessity. At any given time, Medjet has access to hundreds of private air ambulances and commercial medical escorts, as well as specially trained emergency medical and security personnel, ready to launch from both domestic and international locations 24/7.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation – a guaranteed Jet Card and a jet management program – providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

About Medjet:

Medjet is the industry leader in travel protection and medical transport, forging a global network of air medical transport affiliates and security providers over the past 28 years. Medjet is the traveler protection program-of-choice for AARP, the NFL, the three top luxury travel advisory consortia and numerous other well-respected organizations and corporations, offering both consumer and corporate/organizational membership programs. The company most notably differentiates from other players in the market through its commitment to arrange air medical transfer to the member's home country hospital of choice (not just "nearest acceptable"), regardless of medical necessity. Similarly, unlike other travel security and response membership programs, the company's MedjetHorizon option does not rely on hard triggers, such as government-issued evacuation orders, to act on behalf of members.

