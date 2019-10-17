Jet Linx Introduces Sea Island As Its Newest 'Elevated Lifestyle' Partner And Expands Its Current Partnership Engagement With Key

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the preeminent private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, introduces Sea Island, the Luxury Forbes Five-Star Resort in Sea Island, Georgia, as the newest partner to join its Elevated Lifestyle member benefits program, as well as an expanded engagement with its existing partner KEY, the luxury travel service that cultivates unforgettable experiences with unprecedented access.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sea Island to our exclusive portfolio of Elevated Lifestyle partners and, additionally, further enhance our current relationship with KEY," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "Both brands are ideal partners whose shared values of exclusivity, luxury and attention to detail, provide our Jet Card members and aircraft owners with premium services and tailor-made experiences whenever and wherever they travel."

With the addition of Sea Island, Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners can take advantage of exclusive benefits when staying on-property at The Cloister and The Lodge. As the only resort in the world to have received four Forbes Five-Star awards for 11 consecutive years, Sea Island continues its legacy as an exceptional destination appealing to those who appreciate gracious service and heartfelt hospitality.

The expansion of Jet Linx's current partnership with KEY in the Elevated Lifestyle program provides Jet Linx members with unparalleled access through KEY Anywhere, offering luxury white-glove concierge services in any location worldwide. Making the magnificent happen regardless of where travelers go or what they do, KEY Anywhere provides personalized attention so that every trip becomes a story to tell.

"Our partnership with Jet Linx has been one of our most successful partnerships to date. It's been a pleasure to not only work with the Base client services teams across the U.S. and everyone at the National Operations Center, but the clients themselves," said Erin Kotzur, Vice President of Sales for KEY. "We've been honored to assist clients with everything from golf club delivery to a yacht in Croatia and look forward to further inspiring their travel and helping to creating memories for many more years to come via KEY Anywhere."

For more information on Jet Linx and its Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program, visit www.jetlinx.com or contact a local Jet Linx Base.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation – a guaranteed Jet Card and a jet management program – providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

