Jet Linx Launches "Complete Aircraft Transaction"

OMAHA, Neb., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the leading private jet management and jet card membership company in the United States, today debuted its groundbreaking Complete Aircraft Transaction (CAT), the industry's first and only full-service solution that provides current and prospective aircraft owners with the support of Jet Linx's operating expertise, coupled with its industry-best aircraft brokerage partners, to oversee the purchase, management and sale of a private jet. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"Since our founding in 1999, we have guided hundreds of aircraft owners through each step of the aircraft ownership lifecycle, no matter how complex, to identify the best solution for their private aviation and investment needs," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "With two decades of purchasing, managing, operating, maintaining and selling hundreds of aircraft in nearly 40 different aircraft types, we understand all of the nuances of aircraft ownership. Our new CAT program is the industry's only comprehensive solution that offers true end-to-end support for every step of the ownership experience."

As part of the CAT program, Jet Linx provides guidance and support with services such as owner and aircraft matching assessments, pre-purchase inspections, price evaluations, negotiations and final proposals. To further ensure a seamless experience, Jet Linx collaborates closely with the industry's foremost aircraft brokers, tax advisors and legal counsel to help assist in buying and selling aircraft at industry best rates, tax structures and terms.

Once the purchase is complete, Jet Linx assumes management of the aircraft on behalf of the owner, utilizing its proprietary state-of-the-art technology platforms for real-time asset management. With one tap on the Jet Linx Mobile App, aircraft owners can access dashboards to view flight schedules, fuel reports, scheduled maintenance events, and all of the revenues and expenses accrued in a P&L format, down to an individual receipt level. The aircraft is also added to Jet Linx's fleet of 120 aircraft to ensure industry-best pricing for fuel, maintenance, insurance, and more, to greatly reduce the cost of ownership, and for the most desired aircraft types, Jet Linx will guarantee revenue to significantly offset the cost of the ownership experience. When the time comes to upgrade and sell the aircraft, the aircraft's lifecycle of ownership is packaged up into an easy-to-read report for the sale of the aircraft.

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

