Jet Linx Launches Flight Funds Program To Culminate Its 20th Anniversary

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the preeminent private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today announced the release of Flight Funds, a new and pioneering rewards program available exclusively for Jet Linx clients. Launched in celebration of the Company's 20th anniversary and the culmination of a record-breaking year that encompassed significant acquisitions, expansions and strategic partnerships, the Flight Funds program provides Jet Linx clients with the ability to earn up to four percent cash back annually. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"For the past 20 years, we have been dedicated to becoming the finest and safest private jet management and Jet Card membership company, serving our clients in a way no other private aviation business can – by providing guaranteed private jet services on a local level to personally serve each client's individual needs. It is our Jet Linx clients who are responsible for our tremendous growth, and the Flight Funds program is our way of saying 'thank you' and further enhancing the Jet Linx experience as we reflect on what has been our most successful year yet," said Mr. Walker. "Our incredible success over the last twenty years is due to our unique and innovative local business model and, most especially, to our exceptional team at Jet Linx who go above and beyond as a matter of course. I am very proud of what we have achieved and excited about what is yet to come."

The launch of the Flight Funds comes on the heels of a milestone year for Jet Linx that included the opening of new Base terminal locations in Austin, Boston, Chicago and New York, a new and expanded private terminal in Nashville, and a second Base terminal in St. Louis.

In 2019, Jet Linx also forged two groundbreaking and unprecedented partnerships; the first with Forbes Travel Guide and the second with Southwest Airlines. The collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide – the world renowned and only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas –enables Jet Linx to be the first and only company in private aviation to establish and implement Forbes Travel Guide's preeminent and unparalleled standards of service excellence, as well as partner with Forbes Travel Guide in the creation of customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of excellence. Jet Linx also joined forces with Southwest Airlines, the nation's largest domestic carrier, to create the Destination 225° program, which provides a unique career pathway and lifecycle solution for pilots, facilitating entry into the aviation industry and providing opportunities for pilots to elevate and extend their careers.

As an integral part of its growth strategy and national expansion across the United States, Jet Linx acquired Elliott Aviation's private jet management business. As part of this strategy, the Company plans to acquire other respected and established private jet management companies, including planned future Base locations in Florida and California.

Throughout the year, Jet Linx continued to demonstrate its commitment to delivering the highest and most stringent safety standards in the private aviation industry. The Company hosted its third annual Safety Summit in June, voluntarily grounding its fleet of 100+ aircraft and bringing together more than 500 employees to focus on advancing safety culture and participate in a special keynote session led by Jim Hall, former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman. Taking safety one step further, Jet Linx also hosted its first-ever Aviation Safety Symposium. The event invited industry partners to share, educate and advance safety efforts in Part 135 operations.

Over its 20 years, Jet Linx has become the preeminent Jet Card membership and private jet management company in the United States due to its unique and innovative business model that offers a more personalized approach to guaranteed private jet travel solutions through individual, city-specific, local services that are supported by a national operation and robust technology platform. With 2020 on the horizon, Jet Linx will continue to elevate, enhance and enrich the Jet Linx private jet travel experience through new initiatives, Base locations and exclusive benefits.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation – a guaranteed Jet Card and a jet management program – providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

