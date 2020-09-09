Jet Linx Launches Industry-First Preferred Hotel Program With Exclusive Client Benefits

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today announced the launch of their highly anticipated Jet Linx Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program. The first-of-its-kind for the private aviation industry, the new Program provides Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners with unparalleled access to the world's finest hotels to create a truly plane-to-pillow travel experience. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"Jet Linx continues to set new standards for private aviation, from our safety initiatives to Five-Star service, and this groundbreaking Program is no different," said Mr. Walker. "It is an honor to provide our clients with exclusive access to some of the world's most coveted properties, as well as complimentary booking assistance, to deliver a truly seamless travel experience. By bridging private aviation and hospitality we look forward to introducing our clients to these sought after destinations."

The Jet Linx Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program provides Jet Linx clients with exclusive benefits and amenities at participating properties, such as preferred rates and complimentary upgrades, among other special accommodations. The Program, which Jet Linx anticipates expanding on an ongoing basis, launched with nearly 50 hotels in more than 10 nations across the world, including the award-winning Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach in Miami Beach, Florida; prestigious One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico; acclaimed Eden Roc Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic; historic Auberge du Jeu de Paume in Chantilly, France; and the iconic Royal Mansour Marrakech in Morocco.

Jet Linx has partnered with luxury travel agency EMBARK Beyond , led by founder and CEO Jack Ezon, to assemble a dedicated Hotel Concierge team that ensures hotel partners and Jet Linx clients have an exceptional booking experience and an invaluable resource at their disposal. With vast experience in luxury travel and the hotel industry, the EMBARK team is responsible for booking reservations at participating properties for Jet Linx clients and supporting hotels seeking to enroll in the Program. The Jet Linx Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotels Program launched with phone and email service, and will later be accessible through the Jet Linx Mobile App.

For more information on Jet Linx and the Elevated Lifestyle Hotel Program and for a current list of hotel partners, visit www.jetlinx.com/preferred-hotels-program.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

