Jet Linx Launches Partnership With 4AIR To Reduce & Eliminate Carbon Emissions

OMAHA, Neb., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today reinforced its dedication to sustainability through its new partnership with 4AIR , the first and only rating system focused on comprehensive sustainability in private aviation and dedicated to reducing and mitigating aviation emissions. Reducing the environmental impact of aviation activities, the program allows Jet Linx aircraft owners and Jet Card members to purchase carbon offset credits that fund projects designed to counterbalance carbon emissions around the world. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"We are excited to partner with 4AIR and launch a new initiative that proactively supports and advances our mission to achieve a cleaner, greener future," said Mr. Walker. "This voluntary carbon offsetting program represents a significant shift in our industry's priorities, and we are proud to be pursuing solutions that reduce our carbon footprint and set a new standard for sustainability in private aviation. Together with our clients, we look forward to making a positive impact on our environment and creating a more sustainable world."

Brian Walker, Jet Linx Director of Flight Coordination, added: "I saw an opportunity for Jet Linx to be stewards of our planet's health and the first step in that responsibility is to offset our carbon emissions. We looked for a partner that gave us options that will grow along with our own growth. 4AIR was the perfect partner."

Through the partnership, 4AIR's Level 1: Bronze Carbon Neutral program will be offered for every Jet Linx flight, allowing Jet Linx clients to purchase carbon offset credits that fund carbon reduction projects that are verified and validated through leading non-profit standards like Gold Standard, Verra, Climate Action Reserve and American Carbon Registry. Jet Linx clients who elect to participate in the program purchase of carbon offsets to match their hours of flight, in which one carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of CO2 equivalent emissions. The credits will fund environmental projects that primarily incorporate forestry and renewable energy in order to address the largest source of global emissions and also support a variety of projects that address community co-benefits. The 4Air portfolio includes project technologies such as solar power in India, cookstoves in developing countries, wind energy in the US and sustainable management of forests worldwide.

Said Kennedy Ricci, President of 4AIR: "4AIR creates a new standard for sustainability in private aviation, giving those who own or fly on private aircraft the ability to address the environmental impacts of their flights. We don't want to merely neutralize the impact of private aviation, but instead make it part of the sustainability solution."

For more information on Jet Linx, please visit www.jetlinx.com or contact a local Jet Linx Base.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

About 4AIR

Incubated by Directional Aviation ( www.directional.com ), 4AIR is an industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for private aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction. All carbon credits through 4AIR are quantified and verified through the most respected and international leading bodies that issue and register credits, including the American Carbon Registry , Climate Action Reserve , Verified Carbon Standard (VERRA) and The Gold Standard . Additionally, end-of-year commitment audits are independently verified by third parties. 4AIR also serves the demand signal working groups with the World Economic Forum's Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition .

For more information, visit us at www.4air.aero .

