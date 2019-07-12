Jet Linx Launches Updated Mobile App With Flightsharing

OMAHA, Neb., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, a jet card membership and private jet management company with 18 Base locations nationwide, today announced the release of the latest version of its Mobile App, featuring an innovative new flightsharing program called OpenSeat Exchange. Available exclusively on the updated Jet Linx Mobile App, OpenSeat Exchange offers aircraft owners and members the ability to buy or sell empty seats on Jet Linx flights on a per-seat basis.

"We are thrilled to provide our 2,000 jet card members and 115 aircraft owners with an innovative new app feature designed to further improve, enrich and elevate the Jet Linx private jet travel experience," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "In 2018, there were over 40,000 empty seats on Jet Linx flights. OpenSeat Exchange is a solution that gives our clients the ability to buy and sell these empty seats on a per-flight, per-seat basis. It's a secure, trusted, peer-to-peer exchange of open seats within the Jet Linx community."

OpenSeat Exchange is just the latest feature added to the Jet Linx Mobile App, which already features the ability to book private jets in real-time at guaranteed hourly rates, quote future trips, arrange catering and ground transportation, make flight manifest changes, view and book empty one-way flights at below market pricing, and receive Jet Linx news and updates. The Mobile App, which truly puts the control of private jet travel in the palm of a client's hand, further evidences the Company's commitment to providing the industry's finest service and experience.

Jet Linx has become the preeminent jet card membership and private jet management company in the United States due to its unique and innovative business model that offers a more personalized approach to guaranteed private jet travel solutions through individual, city-specific, local services that are supported by a national operation and robust technology platform. Jet Linx is also committed to delivering the highest safety standards in the private aviation industry. Just last month, Jet Linx conducted its third annual Safety Summit, voluntarily grounding its fleet of aircraft nationwide to bring together all of its 500-plus employees to focus on the organization's safety standards.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, Neb. in 1999 as a more personalized approach to private jet travel. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation – jet card membership and private jet management – providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. Jet Linx continues to expand into new markets every year, with planned future locations in Florida and California. For additional information, please visit Jet Linx (www.jetlinx.com).

SOURCE Jet Linx