Jet Linx Names Accomplished Aviation Industry Veteran Ron Silverman Chief Commercial Officer

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, has appointed Ron Silverman as Chief Commercial Officer and the newest member of the Jet Linx executive leadership team. Mr. Silverman, an accomplished and highly regarded industry veteran, will be responsible for developing and executing the Company's strategic growth plan, expanding its base of managed aircraft nationwide, leveraging relationships with vendors and enhancing service offerings to increase the Jet Linx value proposition, among other key initiatives. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"Ron is a unique talent with exceptional expertise in our industry, and we are thrilled to have him join our team to help lead the next phase of development for our Company, alongside myself and our executive leadership team," said Mr. Walker. "Ron joins us at a pivotal and opportunistic time in the growth of the Jet Linx business, and I am confident he will play an instrumental role in enabling us to accelerate our nationwide expansion."

Said Mr. Silverman, "I am honored to join the distinguished Jet Linx team. Jet Linx has redefined the private aviation experience and I am excited to have a role in this fast-growing company with clear vision and direction."

With over 30 years of experience as a leader in the business aviation industry, Mr. Silverman brings to Jet Linx his passion for customer service and profound understanding of the private aviation market that will further Jet Linx's strategic initiatives. Prior to joining Jet Linx, Mr. Silverman served as the Chief Business Officer for XO. During his seven-year tenure with XO's parent company, Vista Global, Mr. Silverman held various executive and senior leadership positions including President of VistaJet US, where he successfully launched and built VistaJet's presence and market share in the United States; President of Client Experience for Vista Global Holding; and Chief Commercial Officer at XO. Previously, Mr. Silverman served as Senior Vice President of Owner Services and Aircraft Management Sales with Executive Jet Management, a NetJets Company, where he established elevated standards of excellence by maximizing client satisfaction and retention and reducing service issues.

Mr. Silverman joins Jet Linx following the Company's recent acquisition of Meridian's Aircraft Management and Air Charter business, which reinforced Jet Linx's position as the largest private jet management and jet card membership company in the New York tri-state region and the second-largest aircraft management company in the United States. Since its founding in 1999, Jet Linx has become the leading private jet management and Jet Card company in the United States due to its unique and innovative business model. The company offers a far more personalized approach to guaranteed private jet travel solutions through individual, city specific, local operations. Jet Linx is committed to the highest and most stringent safety standards in the private aviation industry, and to the managed, strategic and sustained growth in private jet aircraft, jet card members and locations across the country.

For more information on Jet Linx, please visit www.jetlinx.com .

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

SOURCE Jet Linx

Related Links

http://www.jetlinx.com

