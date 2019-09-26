Jet Linx Opens Flagship New York Private Terminal At Teterboro Airport

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the preeminent private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today announced the highly-anticipated grand opening of its New York private terminal at Teterboro Airport. The new private terminal is the Company's 18th base location nationwide, the first in the tri-state metropolitan area and its first location to be trained and certified in its new proprietary service standards developed by Forbes Travel Guide, based on the same Five-Star service standards the company uses to rate the finest hotels, restaurants and spas. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our New York private terminal, offering the greater New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area the benefit of our unique and unparalleled local service model," said Mr. Walker. "We are dedicated to serving our clients in a way no other private aviation business can, by providing our aircraft owners and our Jet Card members with guaranteed private jet services on a local scale to personally serve each client's individual needs. We're excited to introduce Jet Linx and our Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star standards to the local community."

Since the Company's inception in Omaha, Nebraska in 1999, Jet Linx has limited its service to only serve communities where it has established a private terminal location in order to provide a personalized local service experience. After 10 years of building and refining its Omaha location, in 2009 Jet Linx began expanding its local service offering to other cities across the country. Now, 20 years after founding the company and expanding outside of Omaha, Jet Linx is entering the New York marketplace.

To ensure Jet Linx establishes itself as a local company when entering a new market location, the Company partners with influential business leaders in the local community to better navigate the uniqueness of each individual market. Jet Linx New York is being opened in partnership with The Radcliff Companies, a New York-based private investment firm, which brings its local knowledge and support to better serve Jet Linx clients in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut tri-state area.

"Jet Linx is one of a kind: the only company that couples world-class operational excellence with a bespoke, local customer service experience. Today, we have raised the bar for New York, offering a tasteful, thoughtful private terminal space with a global brand standard. We are excited to elevate the client experience and bring it to the New York region," said Isaac C. Flanagan, Base Partner & President for Jet Linx New York.

Located in Teterboro, New Jersey, just 12 miles from midtown Manhattan, the Jet Linx New York private terminal provides maximum convenience and accessibility for its clientele in New York City. Designed by the esteemed Paul Bennett Architects, the 3,000-square-foot space features an intimate and stylish environment, with a bright comfortable and warm aesthetic, including such decorative elements as teak wood, cognac leather and fluted glass. The new private terminal has a central lounge area as well as several individual seating areas, private conference facility, a fully equipped kitchen and dedicated hospitality area.

Jet Linx recently announced a groundbreaking and unprecedented partnership with Forbes Travel Guide – the world renowned and only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas – which provides support services for industries that prioritize service excellence. The collaboration exclusively enables Jet Linx to establish and implement Forbes Travel Guide's preeminent and unparalleled standards of service excellence in private aviation, as well as partner with Forbes Travel Guide in the creation of customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of excellence.

The grand opening of Jet Linx New York was catered by world renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's eponymous restaurant and featured a live performance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel. The exclusive performance from Joel – who can often be found performing with her father, Billy Joel, at his monthly Madison Square Garden residency – comes ahead of her return to the famed Café Carlyle for her seventh engagement on October 1-5. Guests, many of whom arrived by helicopter service provided by Jet Linx, were also able to preview several aircraft in the Jet Linx fleet including world-class Dassault Falcon 8X and Bombardier Challenger 350 business jets.

Following the grand opening celebration, Jet Linx conducted its first day of operation from its newly completed Teterboro Airport location by hosting an inaugural Aviation Safety Symposium, an industry event dedicated to collaboratively advancing the safety standards, operations and culture of the aviation industry in order to build a safer future for all. The 2019 Aviation Safety Symposium welcomed over two dozen leaders from the aviation community to discuss safety culture, management and risk. In addition to presentations from Sheryl Clarke, Jet Linx Director of Safety & Security, the Symposium featured keynote addresses from Tony Kern, Chief Learning Officer of Convergent, and Don Chupp, President & CEO of Fireside Partners. Jet Linx is dedicated to delivering the highest standard of safety and strives to advance the best safety practices and standards of excellence across the entire industry through events such as the Aviation Safety Symposium and the annual Jet Linx all-company Safety Summit.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card and a Jet Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

